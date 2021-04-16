Drake Relays High School Contest To Be Streamed Live

For the first time in history, Drake Relays fans will be able to watch live broadcast coverage of the high school division thanks to a partnership between Mediacom, RunnerSpace.com and USA Track & Field (USATF). Spectator seating will be limited for the 2021 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom, as part of COVID-19 safety protocol.

However, parents and fans will be able to watch the full eight hours of high school competition on Thursday, April 22, via Mediacom channel MC22, which will be a simultaneous broadcast with the livestream on RunnerSpace.com.

Mediacom’s HD broadcast of this live competition will be available to viewers in more than 300 Iowa communities, and additionally, it will be available in Mediacom service areas of Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.

All of this year’s Drake Relays competition will livestream on RunnerSpace.com April 22-24, with the exception of 2-4 p.m. Central on Saturday, April 24. During that window, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will broadcast live from Drake Stadium and the Blue Oval.

“We are so grateful for these broadcasts and livestreams, and especially for the opportunity for parents and families of our high school competitors to watch live from home or a mobile device,” said Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays.

“None of this would be possible without the tremendous collaboration and generosity of Mediacom, RunnerSpace.com, USA Track & Field, and NBC Sports.”

Here is a recap of the broadcast and livestream schedule:

April 22 , 9 am – 4 pm Central

Livestream on RunnerSpace.com

Simultaneous broadcast on Mediacom channel MC22

April 23, 9 am – 8 pm Central

Livestream on RunnerSpace.com

April 24, 8 am – 5 pm Central

Livestream on RunnerSpace.com (except 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Live broadcast on NBC Sports Network (2 p.m. – 4 p.m. only)