Double Fahnbulleh vs Boling At 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

Talented sprinters Joseph Fahnbulleh and Matthew Boling will face off in both the 100m and 200m at the 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational at Percy Beard Track in James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, this weekend. The two-day event will take place on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17.

Lively Battles Set For 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

Florida’s Fahnbulleh and Boling of Georgia will first battle in the university men’s 200m dash on Friday and will feature in what is expected to be a very strong first section. Fahnbulleh will lineup from lane six, with Boling starting just in front of him in lane seven. Live results and updates from the meeting will be available at Half-Mile Timing.

Boling, the NCAA Indoor Championships 200m champion from last month, opened up his 2021 outdoor season with a comfortable 10.32 seconds performance to win the men’s 100m at the 2021 Spec Towns Invitational last weekend and he will be hoping to build on that performance. Fahnbulleh, meanwhile, has already posted a time of 20.10 for the 200m this season, which is second in the world this season behind American and LSU’s Terrance Laird who leads the current world list with an impressive 19.81 secs.

The pair will hope they can push each other to get as close as possible to the world-leading mark.

Also lining up in heat one alongside the two favorites is Dwight St Hillaire of Kentucky who has posted 20.25 thus far this season, along with his teammates Lance Lang, Langston Jackson, and Kennedy Lightner.

Fahnbulleh and Boling will return on Saturday for their round two battle at the 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational when they lineup in the men’s 100m. The pair will face off in another challenging heat that will also include Raheem Chambers of Miami (Fla.), Florida’s Dedrick Vanover, and JoVaughn Martin of Florida State.

The men’s 200m will take place on Friday at 7:10pm ET, while the 100m is scheduled for Saturday at 3:15 pm ET.