Florida Gators Back in Action at 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays

Florida set to compete at home for the first time since 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida track and field is back in action this weekend as the Gators begin competition in this year’s Pepsi Florida Relays, one of the nation’s premier collegiate meets, Friday and Saturday at Percy Beard Track, located inside James G. Pressly Stadium.

Sophomore Joseph Fahnbulleh, who clocked the fastest time in the nation in the 100 meters last week during Florida’s outdoors opener at FSU, will compete in both the 100 and 200 meters. Fahnbulleh crossed in 10.08 [+3.6] seconds in Tallahassee, which is the 12th fastest time in the world this year.

Jumper Natricia Hooper will represent the Gators in the triple jump. The redshirt senior logged a triple jump mark of 13.63 meters (44 feet, 8.75 inches) during her season opener, landing on the No. 2 spot of this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying List while ranking fourth in school history.

Meanwhile, freshman Claire Bryant, who ranks sixth in the nation with a mark of 6.44 meters (21 feet, 1.50 inches), will headline the long jump. Bryant ranks ninth in school history in the triple jump and will also compete in the high jump during Florida’s home meet.

On the men’s side, No. 3-ranked triple jumper Clayton Brown, will also make an appearance on both the triple and high jumps. The senior made his 2021 season debut with a triple jump leap of 16.57 meters (54 feet, 4.25 inches) last week.

The Gators will also see performances by sixth-ranked redshirt junior Taylor Manson in the 400 meters, as well as Denzel Villaman in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and Connor Bandel in the shot put. Villaman and Bandel rank ninth on this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying list in each of their events.

A complete list of Gators participating in this weekend’s home meet, along with the full schedule of events and entries, is below.

PEPSI FLORIDA RELAYS MEET INFORMATION (all times Eastern)

(Delta Timing) Venue: Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium

Percy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium Coverage:

Florida fans can follow the Gators on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for coverage and updates, and stay tuned to FloridaGators.com for a full recap of the meet. Information regarding attendance, tickets and other meet material is available here.

and is available here. Participating schools: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Southern California, Virginia Tech.

Friday, April 2 (unless denoted otherwise, events are finals) Time Gators – Event 3 p.m. Thomas Mardal – Men’s Hammer Throw Clayton Brown – Men’s High Jump 4:30 p.m. Connor Bandel – Men’s Shot Put 5 p.m. Alissa Braxton, Claire Bryant, Kala Penn – Women’s Long Jump 5:30 p.m. Jacob Stanko – Men’s Javelin 6 p.m. Jalen Chance, Michael Holloway II, Caleb Foster – Men’s Long Jump Imogen Barrett, Emily Culley, Jamie Hiscock, Jordan Shapiro, Vasileia Spyrou, Gabrielle Wilkinson – Women’s 1,500 meters 6:25 p.m. Hugh Brittenham, Marshall Dillon, Caden Monk, Angel Vicioso – Men’s 1,500 meters 6:50 p.m. Doneisha Anderson, Talitha Diggs, Lauryn Ghee, Semira Killebrew, Taylor Manson – Women’s 200 meters 7 p.m. Marissa Rung – Women’s Javelin 7:10 p.m. Raymond Ekevwo, Joseph Fahnbulleh, Cameron Mahorn, Chantz Sawyers – Men’s 200 meters 7:45 p.m. Denzel Villaman – Men’s 400-meter Hurdles 8 p.m. Emily Jones – Women’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase 8:25 p.m. Trevor Foley, Reed Legg, Jesse Millson – 3,000-meter Steeplechase 8:45 p.m. Imogen Barrett, Maria Fernandez, Gianna Forte, Jamie Hiscock, Stephy Ormsby, Jessica Pascoe, Sophia Piniella, Vasileia Spyrou – Women’s 5,000 meters 9:25 p.m. Nick Deal, Trevor Foley, Caden Monk, Cavan Wilson – Men’s 5,000 meters