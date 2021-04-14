Follow 2021 Sooner Invitational Live Results

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host back-to-back meets for the 2021 outdoor season. The two meets will consist of the Sooner Invitational, making its return after 11 years, and the 2021 John Jacobs Invitational.

The Sooner Invitational is slated first and will take place Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at the John Jacobs Track Complex. The field will include athletes from Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma Christian, Utah State, Colorado State, UT Arlington, University of Northern Colorado, West Texas A&M, UCO and SMU.

Action will begin Friday with multi and field events at 10:30 a.m. CT, while running events will kick off at 6 p.m. Day two will start at 9 a.m. with javelin throw and multi events will pick up where Friday’s action left off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday’s track events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Following the Sooner Invitational, OU will host the 51st John Jacobs Invitational Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. The meet will take place at the John Jacobs Track Complex and will host Big 12 competitors Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Day one of the John Jacobs Invitational will begin at 3 p.m. with women’s hammer throw. Track events are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s competition will begin at 10 a.m. with women’s javelin throw, while running events will begin at noon. The Sooners are set to honor 28 student-athletes in the senior class prior to Saturday’s running events.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and capacity of the track complex, the two meets will be OU pass list only. Live stats, streaming information, and heat sheets will be posted on SoonerSports.com and announced prior to the meets.