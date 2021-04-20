How To Follow 2021 LSU Alumni Gold Live Results!

Follow live results, updates, and selected highlights from the 2021 LSU Alumni Gold track and field meeting which takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. The meeting will be held at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium and the live results will be provided by the Delta Timing Group.

LSU Alumni Gold To Host Fans!

LSU athletics department has revealed that spectators will be allowed to attend the event, but on a first-come, first-serve basis and will limit the number of spectators to 2,800, which is 50 percent capacity at the venue. The COVID-19 spectator policy is as of 3/23/21 and is subject to change.

The action on Friday will officially begin at 5:00 pm ET with the men’s hammer throw and this will be followed by the men’s event at 6:00 pm. Running events will begin at 8:30 ET, with the women’s 1500m invitational going off first and will be followed by the men. In an effort to limit the number of entrants, qualifying standards of 4:25 for the female and 3:47 for the men have been stapled in.

The other running events taking place on Friday’s first day are the women’s and men’s 5000m races, slated for 8:00 pm and 8:25 pm, respectively.

Day two’s action will get going at 11:00 am ET with the women’s discus throw before the men take their turn at Noon. The women’s and men’s long jump, triple jump, high jump, and shot put are also scheduled for the second day.

Meanwhile, track events will start at the 4x100m relay races, while the sprint hurdles, 100m, 400m, 800m, and 200m are also on the list for Saturday. The women’s and men’s 4x400m relays will close out the competition at the 2021 LSU Alumni Gold at 5:50 pm and 5:060 pm, respectively.

2021 LSU Alumni Gold Schedule

Friday, April 23

Field Events

***Times Listed In CT***

4:00 PM Men’s Hammer Throw

6:00 PM Women’s Hammer Throw



Running Events

7:30 PM Invite Women’s 1500 meter (Qualifying standard of 4:25)

7:45 PM Invite Men’s 1500 meter (Qualifying standard of 3:47)

8:00 PM Women’s 5000 meter

8:25 PM Men’s 5000 meter



Saturday, April 24

Field Events

10:00 AM Women’s Discus (West Cage)

12:00 PM Men’s Discus (West Cage)

12:00 PM Women’s Shot Put

12:30 PM Women’s Pole Vault

1:00 PM Women’s High Jump

1:30 PM Men’s Shot Put

1:45 PM Women’s Long Jump

1:45 PM Men’s Long Jump

1:45 PM Women’s Javelin (East Runway)

2:45 PM Men’s High Jump

3:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault

3:30 PM Men’s Javelin (West Runway)

3:45 PM LeJuan Simon Men’s Triple Jump

3:45 PM Women’s Triple Jump



Running Events

1:27 PM National Anthem

1:30 PM Women’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay

1:35 PM Men’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay

1:40 PM Women’s 1500 Meters

1:55 PM Men’s 1500 Meters

2:10 PM Women’s 100 Hurdles

2:20 PM Men’s 110 Hurdles

2:30 PM Women’s 400 Meters

2:40 PM Men’s 400 Meters

2:50 PM Women’s 100 Meters

3:00 PM Men’s 100 Meters

3:10 PM Women’s 800 Meters

3:20 PM Men’s 800 Meters

3:30 PM Women’s 400 Hurdles

3:40 PM Men’s 400 Hurdles

3:50 PM Women’s 200 Meters

4:05 PM Men’s 200 Meters

4:20 PM Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase

4:35 PM Men’s 3000 Meters Steeplechase

4:50 PM Women’s 4 x 400 Relay

5:00 PM Men’s 4 x 400 Relay