Follow The Jim Click Shootout Live Results

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Track and Field will be back home at Roy P. Drachman Stadium this weekend, hosting the annual Jim Click Shootout and Multis. Combined events will span over Thursday and Friday while the Shootout will take place on Saturday. Arizona will host a limited number of family members of both Arizona student-athletes as well as visiting teams. However, the meet will not be open to the general public.

Thursday’s competition will kick off at 10:30 a.m. MST beginning with the heptathlon 100m hurdles followed by the decathlon 100m dash at 11:00 a.m. Live results can be found here.

How To Watch The 2021 Spec Towns Invitational

Dominic Gehr , Skylar Sieben and Abby Walls will be competing in the combined events for the Wildcats. Gehr enters the meet with a decathlon PR of 6,709 points, which he scored at the 2018 Jim Click Shootout. Sieben’s best score is currently 5,383, which she picked up at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. This will be Walls’ multis collegiate debut.

Women’s Performance List

Men’s Performance List

Other schools competing in the combined events will be Air Force, BYU, California, Oregon, Texas Tech and Washington.

A complete recap of the meet will be posted to ArizonaWildcats.com. You can also follow @ArizonaTrack on Twitter throughout the day for live updates.

Meanwhile, the Jim Click Shootout will continue on Saturday with open track and field events. Live results from the meeting will again be available to the fans. The women’s hammer throw will get things going on Saturday at 1:00 pm with the women’s long jump, women’s discus throw, and men’s hammer throw slated for 3:00 pm.

Running events will get underway at 5:20 pm PT, starting with the women’s 100m hurdles, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles at 5:35 pm and the 4x100m relay races, beginning at 5:50 pm and 6:00 pm.

The Oregon Ducks are expected to send out a strong team on the sprints and jumps side after focusing alot on the middle and long distance events last weekend.