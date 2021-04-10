Gatlin, Richardson Book Miramar Invitational 100m Final Place

Americans Justin Gatlin and Sha’Carri Richardson and Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda led the qualifiers from the heats of the men’s and women’s 100 meters at the 2021 Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, Florida on Saturday, April 10. Both sprinters were making their season debuts in the event.

Richardson, who opened her 2021 Olympic campaign with a pair of relay displays with the Star Athletics team in the 4x100m and 4x200m at the USATF Sprint Summit in Prairie View, TX, last weekend, won her heat with the fastest time of 11.00 seconds (0.4 m/s) on Saturday to cruise into the final later today.

The 21-year-old took heat two of the event ahead of fellow American Teahna Daniels who ran 11.21 for second place with Jamaican Natasha Morrison also making the final with a time of 11.22.

Javianne Oliver of USA also secured passage into the final after winning heat one in 11.05 seconds (1.3 m/s) – the second fastest time from the preliminaries.

Following her home was Jamaica’s Natallah Whyte who posted a time of 11.07 with the USA and former LSU sprinter Kortnei Johnson crossing third in 11.09. Angela Tenorio of Ecuador and American Dezerea Bryant also booked their places in the final.

Greene Fastest, Gatlin Makes Final

Meanwhile, on the men’s side Gatlin, running his first 100m of the season, clocked a slightly wind-aided 10.03 (+2.4 m/s) to win his heat with the second quickest time heading into the final. The experienced sprinter and 2004 Athens Olympic champion finished ahead of Liberian sprinter Emmanuel Matadi who ran 10.05 for second place with the fifth-best time overall.

Qualifying with the fastest time on the men’s side here at the 2021 Miramar Invitational was Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda who ran 10.02 (2.0 m/s) to win the first section.

Kyree King of USA ran 10.03 seconds to grab second behind Greene with the third fastest time on the day. The time is the second fastest ever by King behind his personal best of 10.00.

Also securing a place in the final later this afternoon are Marvin Bracy (10.08), Cameron Burrell (10.09), Mike Rodgers (10.13) and Canadian Aaron Brown (10.12).