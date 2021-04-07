Harrison, Holloway Headline Miramar Invitational Hurdles Fields

MIRAMAR, FL — American stars Kendra Harrison and Grant Holloway headline the women’s and men’s sprint hurdles fields for the Miramar Invitational on Saturday, April 10. The meeting is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level event and is part of the 2021 USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Series.

Harrison, 28, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, headlines the list of starters in that event this weekend, as she opens her 2021 outdoor season over the barriers.

The world bronze medalist who featured twice in the 60m hurdles during the indoor campaign, opted to run the 200m at the Texas Relays on March 27 to opener her Olympic outdoor season. However, she is looking forward to finally racing in her specialty and will face a strong field to get her season up and running in the event.

Challenging the 2018 World Indoor champion will be 2020 USATF Indoor champion Gabbi Cunningham, who has been very busy already this season, as well as fellow American Payton Chadwick, who was the 2018 NCAA Indoor 60m hurdles champion.

Cindy Sember, who won the silver medal at the 2021 European Indoor Championships, and her sister Tiffany Porter, the bronze medal winner in the same race, will also line up against Harrison, as they push to make a positive start to their outdoor campaign.

Jamaican Janeek Brown, the 2019 NCAA champion, and her countrywoman Shermaine Williams as well as Dawn Harper-Nelson of USA, the 2008 Olympic champion and silver medalist at the 2012 Games in London, four years later. Harper-Nelson is a four-time U.S. national champion.

Holloway Set To Star In Miramar

Meanwhile, world indoor record holder Grant Holloway of the USA leads the men’s 110m hurdles field at the Miramar Invitational.

Holloway, who is coming off an outstanding indoor season where he smashed the 60m hurdles world record with a flashing time of 7.29 in Madrid in late February, says this season he will be targeting the 12.80 seconds world record of Aries Merritt (USA) which was set in Brussels, Belgium, in 2012, and he is hoping for a strong start in Florida.

Jamaican Ronald Levy, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist will face Holloway in Miramar, along with his countryman and former NCAA champion Andrew Riley.

USA 2019 champion Daniel Roberts, along with Isiah Moore, Freddie Crittenden and Michael Dixon, are all set to compete in the event as well.

Live streaming coverage of the Miramar Invitational will be available via USATF.TV at RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription and fans can sign up for an affordable premium account in which they can cancel at any time.

