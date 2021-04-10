Harrison, Holloway Lead Hurdles Qualifiers At Miramar Invitational

Kendra Harrison and Grant Holloway cruised into the final of the women’s and men’s sprint hurdles events at the 2021 Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, Florida on Saturday, April 10. Watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on USATF.TV with a paid RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

World Lead For Harrison At 2021 Miramar Invitational

The women’s 100m hurdles saw world record holder Harrison posting a world-leading time of 12.52 seconds (2.0 m/s) to win heat two of the event in her first appearance over the barriers this season. The American who owns the world record at 12.20 seconds will start as a favorite to improve on her time from the heats when she lines up in the final.

Heptathlon star Taliyah Brooks of USA raced home second behind Harrison in heat two with a personal best time of 12.70 seconds, improving on her previous best of 12.86.

Great Britain’s Cindy Sember won the first heat with a wind-assisted time of 12.60 (3.6 m/s) with her sister Tiffany Porter grabbing second behind her in the heat in 12.68.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Grant Holloway ran a wind-assisted 13.14 (3.3 m/s) to finish atop of the list of qualifiers heading into the final as both heats were aided by very strong following wind speed.

Holloway, the indoor 60m hurdles world record holder and world championships gold medalist from Doha 2019, was a comfortable winner from the first section ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Ruebin Walters who crossed the line behind the American with 13.42, which was the second quickest time from the preliminaries.

American champion Daniel Roberts grabbed first place in heat one in his season opener. The former Kentucky star ran 13.29 in front of a massive 5.5 m/s tailwind to set up a place in the final and renew his rivalry with Holloway, following their battles during the collegiate campaign.

Ronald Levy of Jamaica with 13.40 finished behind Roberts, while his fellow Jamaican countryman Andrew Riley ran 13.46 to also secure a final place. Eddie Lovett of the US Virgin Islands, Americans Nicholas Anderson and Isaiah Moore and Liberian Wellington Zaza also punched places into the final.