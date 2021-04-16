[Heat Sheets] 2021 War Eagle Invite

Here are the starting heat sheets for the 2021 War Eagle Invite, hosted by Auburn University at the Hutsell-Rosen Track from Friday, April 16 to Saturday, April 17. Live results and updates from the two-day meeting will be available via the Delta Timing Group.

Competition on Friday starts at 3:00 p.m. ET with field events with running events slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday’s second day will get underway with field events and those will begin at 12:00 p.m., while the action on the track set to start at 1:00 p.m. Due to the concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 War Eagle Invite this weekend will be closed to the public.

“This weekend we will have some good power five and mid-major teams competing, so it will be a good weekend for us to get some stuff done at a high level,” Auburn head coach Ralph Spry said. “Our goal this weekend is to move some athletes to another level and secure some more national level marks as well as continue to progress overall as a team.”

The 2021 War Eagle Invite will feature 12 programs over the two days. Other participating teams will include Alabama State (M/W), Cincinnati (M/W), Memphis (M/W), Mississippi State (M/W), Missouri (M/W), MTSU (M/W), Samford (M/W), Southern Miss (M/W), Syracuse (M/W), Troy (M/W), UAB (W).