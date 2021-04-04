Hobbs Runs World-Leading 10.99 At LSU Invitational

Aleia Hobbs opened her Olympic season with the first sub-11 seconds performance in 2021 after clocking 10.99 to win the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 LSU Invitational Battle on the Bayou meeting on Saturday. The meet was held at the Bernie Moore Stadium.

Hobbs, a former LSU standout who won indoor and outdoor national titles with the Tigers in 2018, improved the previous world-leading time of 11.12 seconds, which was jointly held by Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia and USA’s Tiana Wilson.

The 25-year-old who is coming off a quality indoor campaign in which she posted her second fastest 60m time at 7.10, owns a personal best of 10.85 secs in the 100m. Her winning time this weekend broke her own previous meeting record of 11.07, which was set in 2017.

“Feels good to be back in the sub 10s club,” Hobbs wrote on her Twitter account after the win

Finishing second to Hobbs on Saturday was training partner and another former LSU standout Mikiah Brisco, who ran 11.16. Sprint hurdler Tonea Marshall, the LSU senior, finished third overall with 11.62 after winning the second heat on the day.

Hobbs and Brisco teamed up with Jada Martin and Kymber Payne to take second place in the women’s 4x100m with the Tiger Olympians in a time of 44.38. LSU won the race in 43.36.

Meanwhile, Noah Williams won the men’s 200m for LSU with a time of 20.28, but was pushed by a positive 3.7 m/s wind, which is way above the allowable wind speed of 2.0. Favour Ofili captured the women’s 200m in a personal best effort of 22.69.

Terrance Laird, who leads the world over 200m with 19.81 seconds, was part of the LSU Tigers men’s 4x100m quartet that posted an impressive 38.97 seconds to break the meeting record.

Jake Norris won the men’s hammer throw with a mark of 72.31m to take over as the NCAA leader in the event this season.

2021 Battle on the Bayou

Women’s 100m Dash Result

Finals

1 Aleia Hobbs 0 Tiger Olympians 10.99M 0.6 1

2 Mikiah Brisco 0 Tiger Olympians 11.16 0.6 1

3 Tonea Marshall SR LSU 11.62 0.6 2

4 Jada Martin 0 Tiger Olympians 11.67 0.6 1

5 Kiana Foster FR UL-Lafayette 11.73 0.6 1

6 Amber Anning FR LSU 11.78 -0.2 3

7 Alia Armstrong FR LSU 11.95 -0.2 3

8 Aliyah Whisby JR LSU 11.95 0.6 2