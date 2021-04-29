Hoppel To Run 800m At Rock Chalk Classic, (Live Results)

The 2021 Rock Chalk Classic will take place at the Rock Chalk Park from Friday, April 30 to Saturday, May 1, and you can follow all the live results coverage from the two-day meeting, hosted by the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan. Among the highlighted athletes slated to compete at the meet is former Kansas standout Bryce Hoppel.

Hoppel, who owns the second-fastest indoor 800-meter on the U.S. all-time list, will open his outdoor season in the two-lap this weekend after racing in the 1500m at the USATF Grand Prix in Oregon last weekend.

The 23-year-old posted an impressive 1:44.37 during the indoor season to improve his personal best, which is seventh fastest ever on the all-time list indoors and second quickest in U.S. indoor history behind Donavan Brazier’s North American record of 1:44.21.

Hoppel enters this weekend’s meeting with an outdoor personal best of 1:43.23, and although he is not expected to challenge that mark this early in the season, the American star will be aiming to put together a solid performance to get close to the current world-leading mark of 1:45.23 by Australian Peter Bol.

Kansas track & field teams will be hosting an outdoor meet at Rock Chalk Park for the first time in nearly two years this weekend. Among the teams competing at the 2021 Rock Chalk Classic are Kansas, Missouri, Oral Roberts, Missouri State, Lincoln (Mo.), Kansas State, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Wichita State, Colorado State, Texas Tech and Iowa State.

The 2021 Rock Chalk Classic starts at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT on Friday with the field events and continues into the afternoon with the track events beginning at 4:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. CT. Saturday’s action begins at Noon.

ROCK CHALK CLASSIC | APRIL 30 – MAY 1 | ROCK CHALK PARK | LAWRENCE, KAN.

FINAL SCHEDULE – All times listed as Central.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Friday Field Events

1:00 pm Javelin Throw Men

2:00 pm Long Jump Women

2:30 pm Javelin Throw Women

2:30 pm Pole Vault “B” Men

4:00 pm Hammer Throw Men

4:00 pm High Jump Women

4:00 pm Long Jump Men

5:30 pm Hammer Throw Women

Friday Track Events

3:00 pm 200 Meters Women

3:20 pm 200 Meters Men

3:45 pm 400 Meter Hurdles Women

4:05 pm 400 Meter Hurdles Men

7:00 pm 800 Meters (Sections 1-3) Women

7:15 pm 800 Meters (Sections 1-3) Men

7:30 pm 1,500 Meters Women

7:50 pm 1,500 Meters Men

8:15 pm 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Women

8:35 pm 3,000 Meters Steeplechase Men

8:55 pm 5,000 Meters Women

9:35 pm 5,000 Meters Men

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Saturday Field Events

11:00 am Discus Throw Women

11:30 am Triple Jump Men

12:00 pm Pole Vault Women

1:00 pm Discus Throw Men

1:30 pm Shot Put Women

1:30 pm Triple Jump Women

2:00 pm High Jump Men

2:15 pm Pole Vault “A” (Starting height 5.12 Meters) Men

2:30 pm Shot Put Men

Saturday Track Events

12:30 pm 4×100 Relay Women

12:40 pm 4×100 Relay Men

12:50 pm Senior Recognition

1:05 pm 800 Meters (Sections 4-6) Women

1:20 pm 800 Meters (Sections 4-6) Men

1:35 pm 400 Meters Women

1:50 pm 400 Meters Men

2:10 pm 100 Meters Women

2:30 pm 100 Meters Men

2:55 pm 100 Meter Hurdles Women

3:10 pm 110 Meter Hurdles Men

3:30 pm Senior Recognition

3:50 pm 4×400 Relay Women

4:00 pm 4×400 Relay Men