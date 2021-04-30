How To Follow 2021 Corky/Crofoot Shootout Live Results

Follow all the live updates and results from the 2021 Corky/Crofoot Shootout meeting. The two-day event, which runs from Friday, April 30 to Saturday, May 1, will be the final stop for the competing teams in their preparations for the postseason. It will also be the regular-season home finale for Texas Tech. The event will take place at the Fuller Track & Field Complex in Lubbock, Texas. For Live Results Please Visit PrimeTime Timing.

Honoring Seniors This Weekend

Texas Tech will be using the meeting to honor 24 seniors who will be making their appearance at home as Red Raiders members. A number of these seniors made the decision to return to use their final year of eligibility after the last season, which ended in Albuquerque at the NCAA Indoor Championships, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and head coach Wes Kittley is delighted that they unselfishly decided to return.

The seniors being honored includes Amanda Crawford, D’Jenne Egharevba, Kaylee Hinton, Sara Limp, Chinne Okoronkwo, Jadsia Warden, Karayme Bartley, Justin Hall, Takieddine Hedeilli, Chancellor Stephenson, and Keion Sutton. Although the meet will begin on Friday, Senior Day recognition is slated to take place on Saturday.

“This is a special group for me,” said head coach Wes Kittley. “They came back. A lot of these kids were done with their degrees, and when COVID hit they decided to take that extra year [of eligibility]. And what a tough year it has been. People have no idea what these kids have gone through.”

This weekend’s Corky/Crofoot Shootout meeting will serve as the final regular-season competition before the fast-approaching Big 12 Championships in mid-May. The athletes will then look to extend their respective seasons at the regional and national championships.

Preparing For Championships

“These kids came back so they could have something that was taken away from them: an outdoor season,” added Kittley. “Some of these kids haven’t run an outdoor season since 2018. It means everything to me that they honored Texas Tech and wanted to come back.”

Friday’s competition starts at 2:30 pm ET with the men’s Javelin Throw, while the women’s Heptathlon gets underway at 3:00 pm ET. The action will begin on Saturday’s second day with the women’s 5000m at 10:00 am ET.

Friday's competition starts at 2:30 pm ET with the men's Javelin Throw, while the women's Heptathlon gets underway at 3:00 pm ET. The action will begin on Saturday's second day with the women's 5000m at 10:00 am ET.