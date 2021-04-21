How To Follow 2021 John McDonnell Invitational Live!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Follow live results, along with updates and the schedule for the 2021 John McDonnell Invitational to be held at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville on April 24-25. The two-day meeting will provide student-athletes with an opportunity to continue their preparations for the championship part of the season and beyond. You can follow here for live results. The following are also the latest Accepted Entries as of April 21.

When Does The Meeting Starts

The action will begin on Saturday at 10:15 at CT with the women’s hammer throw with the men’s event slated to take place at 11:55 am. The field event action will continue at 1:40 pm CT with the women’s discus throw, followed by the women’s pole vault, the javelin throw, and the triple jump for women, which gets underway at 3:45 pm.

Running events on Saturday will start at 5:00 pm with the women’s 200m and this will be followed by the men at 5:20. The 400m hurdles for women will take place at 5:40 while the men’s race is slated for 5:50. Other track events listed to take place on Saturday are the 1500m the 3 000m steeplechase 5000m for college and university, as well as an invitational women and men 5000m battle.

Sunday’s second day of competition will get going at 10:00 am CT with the men’s discus throw and followed by the high jump for men and long jump for women.

Track competition will begin at Noon with the preliminary rounds of the 100m and 110m hurdles and this will be followed by the exciting 4x100m relay races at 1:30 pm. The 800m, 400m, and 100m events will then follow before the final for the sprint hurdles and the 4x400m relays closing things out starting at 3:05 pm.

The men’s Decathlon competition will also take place over two days, starting Saturday and concluding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fans will be allowed to attend the meeting this weekend, but the allowed space will be limited to spectators. The Razorback track and field will only allow attendance in the east grandstands with socially distanced seating options.

2021 John McDonnell Invitational Live Schedule

Day 1 Running Events Rnd

Saturday 5:00 PM Women 200 M Final

Saturday 5:20 PM Men 200 M Final

Saturday 5:40 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 5:50 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 6:00 PM Women 1500 M Final

Saturday 6:25 PM Men 1500 M Final

Saturday 6:50 PM Women 3000 M Steeplechase Final

Saturday 7:05 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final

Saturday 7:15 PM Women 5000 M Final

Saturday 7:35 PM Men 5000 M Final

Day 1 FIELD EVENTS

Saturday 10:15 AM Women Hammer Final

Saturday 11:55 AM Men Hammer Final

Saturday 1:40 PM Women Discus Final

Saturday 2:30 PM Women Pole Vault Final

Saturday 3:30 PM Men Javelin Final

Saturday 3:45 PM Men Triple Jump Final

Saturday 4:45 PM Women Javelin Final

Saturday 5:00 PM Men High Jump Final

Saturday 5:40 PM Women Triple Jump Final

Saturday 6:00 PM Men Pole Vault Final

Saturday 6:15 PM Men Shot Put Final

DAY 2 Running Events Rnd

Sunday 12:00 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Prelims

Sunday 12:15 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Prelims

Sunday 1:30 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Final

Sunday 1:40 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final

Sunday 1:50 PM Women 800 M Final

Sunday 2:00 PM Men 800 M Final

Sunday 2:15 PM Women 400 M Final

Sunday 2:25 PM Men 400 M Final

Sunday 2:35 PM Women 100 M Final

Sunday 2:45 PM Men 100 M Final

Sunday 2:55 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final

Sunday 3:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Sunday 3:05 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Final

Sunday 3:15 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Final

DAY 2 FIELD EVENTS

Sunday 10:00 AM Men Discus Final

Sunday 12:00 PM Women High Jump Final

Sunday 12:30 PM Women Long Jump Final

Sunday 1:15 PM Men Long Jump Final

Sunday 2:00 PM Women Shot Put Final

Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #1 Men 100 M Final

Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #2 Men Long Jump Final

Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #3 Men Shot Put Final

Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #4 Men High Jump Final

Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #5 Men 400 M Final

Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #6 Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #7 Men Discus Final

Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #8 Men Pole Vault Final

Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #9 Men Javelin Final

Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #10 Men 1500 M Final