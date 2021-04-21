How To Follow 2021 John McDonnell Invitational Live!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Follow live results, along with updates and the schedule for the 2021 John McDonnell Invitational to be held at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville on April 24-25. The two-day meeting will provide student-athletes with an opportunity to continue their preparations for the championship part of the season and beyond. You can follow here for live results. The following are also the latest Accepted Entries as of April 21.
When Does The Meeting Starts
The action will begin on Saturday at 10:15 at CT with the women’s hammer throw with the men’s event slated to take place at 11:55 am. The field event action will continue at 1:40 pm CT with the women’s discus throw, followed by the women’s pole vault, the javelin throw, and the triple jump for women, which gets underway at 3:45 pm.
Running events on Saturday will start at 5:00 pm with the women’s 200m and this will be followed by the men at 5:20. The 400m hurdles for women will take place at 5:40 while the men’s race is slated for 5:50. Other track events listed to take place on Saturday are the 1500m the 3 000m steeplechase 5000m for college and university, as well as an invitational women and men 5000m battle.
Sunday’s second day of competition will get going at 10:00 am CT with the men’s discus throw and followed by the high jump for men and long jump for women.
Track competition will begin at Noon with the preliminary rounds of the 100m and 110m hurdles and this will be followed by the exciting 4x100m relay races at 1:30 pm. The 800m, 400m, and 100m events will then follow before the final for the sprint hurdles and the 4x400m relays closing things out starting at 3:05 pm.
The men’s Decathlon competition will also take place over two days, starting Saturday and concluding on Sunday.
Meanwhile, fans will be allowed to attend the meeting this weekend, but the allowed space will be limited to spectators. The Razorback track and field will only allow attendance in the east grandstands with socially distanced seating options.
2021 John McDonnell Invitational Live Schedule
Day 1 Running Events Rnd
Saturday 5:00 PM Women 200 M Final
Saturday 5:20 PM Men 200 M Final
Saturday 5:40 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Final
Saturday 5:50 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Final
Saturday 6:00 PM Women 1500 M Final
Saturday 6:25 PM Men 1500 M Final
Saturday 6:50 PM Women 3000 M Steeplechase Final
Saturday 7:05 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final
Saturday 7:15 PM Women 5000 M Final
Saturday 7:35 PM Men 5000 M Final
Day 1 FIELD EVENTS
Saturday 10:15 AM Women Hammer Final
Saturday 11:55 AM Men Hammer Final
Saturday 1:40 PM Women Discus Final
Saturday 2:30 PM Women Pole Vault Final
Saturday 3:30 PM Men Javelin Final
Saturday 3:45 PM Men Triple Jump Final
Saturday 4:45 PM Women Javelin Final
Saturday 5:00 PM Men High Jump Final
Saturday 5:40 PM Women Triple Jump Final
Saturday 6:00 PM Men Pole Vault Final
Saturday 6:15 PM Men Shot Put Final
DAY 2 Running Events Rnd
Sunday 12:00 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Prelims
Sunday 12:15 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Prelims
Sunday 1:30 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Final
Sunday 1:40 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final
Sunday 1:50 PM Women 800 M Final
Sunday 2:00 PM Men 800 M Final
Sunday 2:15 PM Women 400 M Final
Sunday 2:25 PM Men 400 M Final
Sunday 2:35 PM Women 100 M Final
Sunday 2:45 PM Men 100 M Final
Sunday 2:55 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final
Sunday 3:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final
Sunday 3:05 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Final
Sunday 3:15 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Final
DAY 2 FIELD EVENTS
Sunday 10:00 AM Men Discus Final
Sunday 12:00 PM Women High Jump Final
Sunday 12:30 PM Women Long Jump Final
Sunday 1:15 PM Men Long Jump Final
Sunday 2:00 PM Women Shot Put Final
Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #1 Men 100 M Final
Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #2 Men Long Jump Final
Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #3 Men Shot Put Final
Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #4 Men High Jump Final
Saturday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #5 Men 400 M Final
Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #6 Men 110 M Hurdles Final
Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #7 Men Discus Final
Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #8 Men Pole Vault Final
Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #9 Men Javelin Final
Sunday 11:00 AM Decathlon: #10 Men 1500 M Final
Leave a Reply