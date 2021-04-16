How To Follow 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational [LIVE]

WACO, Texas – The Baylor track & field programs will entertain an elite field Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April for the 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational, which will be hosted at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. For live results and updates, you can follow it here or you can visit our live results link page for other meetings taking place around the country this weekend.

Baylor is ranked No. 23 in the latest men’s USTFCCCA ratings index and are currently unranked in the women’s index. The 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational will see a number of ranked programs lining up in the men’s field, including competitions from No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 16 Kansas, and No. 21 TCU. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 8 Texas Tech, and No. 19 Kansas State will all be represented.

The Baylor programs have also revealed that a star-studded world-class professional field is also scheduled to compete at the 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational. The likes of Wil London III, Deon Lendore, Mike Rodgers, Brandon Carnes, Kendall Baisden, Dalilah Muhammad, Jodie Williams, Natasha Hastings, Morolake Akinosun, Gabrielle Thomas, Tynia Gaither, Rushelle Burton, Ashley Spencer, Sparkle McKnight, Jenn Suhr, and Shane Brathwaite, among others, are set to make an appearance.

“We are excited,” Bears head coach Todd Harbour said. “It’s just been such a long time for us to be able to compete in front of fans, it’s a big deal. I know we’ll have a good crowd this weekend, and we had a good crowd for the Baylor Invite.”

“We have world record-holders, American record-holders, Olympians, medalists, world champions,” Harbour added. “It’s an incredible group, almost across the board in every event.

“If you could just go event by event and look at the athletes that are competing, you’d go, ‘Oh, Wow, this is impressive!’ People that love track and field, it’s going to be a great meet.”

