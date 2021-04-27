How To Follow 2021 Southern Conference Outdoor Championships

You can follow the live results and updates from the 2021 Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which make a return to the Catamount Athletic Complex. Real-time results will be available to all the fans, and you will not have to wait until the final results are posted to keep track of what is going on throughout the meeting. Follow Live Results From The SOCON, which takes place from May 1-2.

Who won the last Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

This year’s Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held on the campus of Western Carolina in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and the Catamounts will be hosting the event for the sixth time, but the first since 2018. The 2020 championships, which were canceled due to the coronavirus, were scheduled to take place at the Samford Track and Soccer Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, for the second straight season and fifth time overall.

Chattanooga, Citadel, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, Samford, UNC-Greensboro, UT-Chattanooga, VMI, Western Carolina, Wofford, are the teams that will be competing for the championships.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina’s men and Samford’s women enter this year’s event as the Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships team title-holders from the 2019 season. Four meet records fell at the last championships and we are expecting more records at this year’s event. For the Catamounts, it was their ninth team title and fourth straight. The Bulldogs claimed their third title overall and second in the last three seasons.

Samford Men’s and Women’s come into this weekend’s championships hoping to repeat the same kind of performances that saw them landing back-to-back Southern Conference Titles at the 2021 Southern Conference Indoor Championships in February.

In an effort to following the COVID-19 health and safety policies within the state, locally and on campus, spectators will not be allowed into the Catamount Athletic Complex to follow the championships in Cullowhee, but are free to view the event from outside of the stadium if so desired.

“We look forward to an exciting and competitive event at the SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Western Carolina,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Due to compliance with area COVID-19 protocol restrictions, we regret that we will not be able to have public ticket sales this year.”