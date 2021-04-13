How To Follow 2021 War Eagle Invitational [Live Results]

The schedule and how to follow live results from the 2021 War Eagle Invitational this coming weekend, which will take place from Friday, April 16 to Saturday, April 17. The meeting will be hosted by Auburn University at Hutsell-Rosen Track, with the Delta Timing Group providing the live timing.

Friday’s first day of competition will begin at 2:00 pm with the women’s hammer throw and that will be followed by four events at 4:00 pm – the men’s hammer throw, men’s and women’s long jump, and women’s javelin.

Running events on day one will get underway with the women’s 1500m, starting at 7:00 pm. All running events will follow a fastest to slow running format. The women’s and men’s 3000m Steeplechase events are also slated for Friday night, beginning at 7:15 and 7:30, respectively, while the 5000m runs will get going at 7:45 pm and 8:05 pm.

In the meantime, on Saturday, the action will begin with field events, starting at 11:00 am with the women’s pole vault, while the men’s high jump and women’s triple jump will take place at 11:30 am.

Track events on the day of competition start with the 4x100m relays, as the women will take the track at 12:00 pm and the men follow at 12:10 pm. Also scheduled for Saturday’s second day at the 2021 War Eagle Invitational are the 100m, 200m, 400m, sprint hurdles, 800m. The event closes out with the 4x400m relays at 4:25 pm.

2021 WAR EAGLE INVITATIONAL

April 16-17, 2021

*TENTATIVE TIME SCHEDULE

Friday, April 16

2:00pm Women’s Hammer Throw

4:00pm Men’s Hammer Throw

4:00pm Men’s Long Jump

4:00pm Women’s Long Jump

4:00pm Women’s Javelin

6:00pm Men’s Javelin

7:00pm Women’s 1500m (Fastest Section)

7:05pm Men’s 1500m (Fastest Section)

7:15pm Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

7:30pm Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

7:45pm Women’s 5000m (Fastest Section)

8:05pm Men’s 5000m (Fastest Section)



Saturday, April 17

Field Events:

11:00am Women’s Pole Vault

11:30am Men’s High Jump

11:30am Women’s Triple Jump

11:30am Men’s Triple Jump

12:00pm Men’s Discus

12:00pm Women’s Shot Put

2:30pm Women’s Discus

2:30pm Men’s Shot Put

2:00pm Men’s Pole Vault

2:30pm Women’s High Jump



Running Events:

12:00pm Women’s 4x100m

12:10pm Men’s 4x100m

12:20pm Women’s 1500m

12:30pm Men’s 1500m

12:45pm Women’s 100m Hurdles

1:00pm Men’s 110m Hurdles

1:15pm Women’s 400m

1:30pm Men’s 400m

1:45pm Women’s 100m

2:00pm Men’s 100m

2:15pm Women’s 800m

2:30pm Men’s 800m

2:50pm Women’s 400m Hurdles

3:05pm Men’s 400m Hurdles

3:25pm Women’s 200m

3:40pm Men’s 200m

3:55pm Women’s 5000m

4:10pm Men’s 5000m

4:25pm Women’s 4x400m

4:35pm Men’s 4x400m