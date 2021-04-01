How To Follow Live Results From The 2021 Baylor Invitational

WACO, TX — The 2021 Baylor Invitational will take place at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium on Saturday, April 3 and you can follow live results and other updated information from the meeting. The meeting organizers will allow for teams who travel to Waco on Friday to practice the day before the competition begins, but there are specific session times and designated areas that the athletes must adhere to keep with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Bears are coming off an impressive showing at last weekend’s 2021 Texas Relays

Saturday’s competition will begin at 10:00 am with the men’s hammer and high jump javelin throw, followed by the women’s and men’s long jump at 11:00 am and then the hammer throw (Women), javelin (Men), high jump (Women) and the pole vault (Women).

Following the National Anthem at 1:55, running events on the day will begin at 2:00 with the women’s 3000m Steeplechase and then the 4 x 100m relay races at 2:15 and 2:20, respectively. Other events scheduled for the day are the 1500m, 100m hurdles, and 110m hurdles, 400m, 100m, 800m, 400m Hurdles, 200m, and the 5000m. The 2021 Baylor Invitational will conclude with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, starting at 5:25pm.

Follow The Results and Updates

The 2021 Baylor Invitational Schedule –

Saturday, April 3

TIME FIELD EVENTS LOCATION

10:00 am Hammer Throw (Men) Behind West Grandstands

Javelin (Women) Infield

High Jump (Men) D-Zone

11:00 am Long Jump (Men) East Side Pit (1)

Long Jump (Women) Est Side Pit (2)

12:00 pm Hammer Throw (Women) Behind West Grandstands

Javelin (Men) Infield

High Jump (Women) D-Zone

Pole Vault (Women) West Side Pit

1:30 pm Triple Jump (Women/Men to Follow) East Side Pit (1)

2:30 pm Discus (Men) Infield

Shot Put (Women) Infield

3:30 pm Pole Vault (Men) West Side Pit

5:00 pm Shot Put (Men) Infield

Discus (Women) Infield



TIME RUNNING EVENTS ORDER

1:55 pm National Anthem

2:00 pm 3000m Steeplechase Men

2:15 pm 4 x 100m Relay Women

2:20 pm 4 x 100m Relay Men

2:25pm 1500m Women

2:40pm 1500m Men

2:55pm 100m Hurdles Women

3:05pm 110m Hurdles Men

3:15pm 400m Women

3:20pm 400m Men

3:30pm 100m Women

3:35pm 100m Men

3:45pm 800m Women

3:50pm 800m Men

4:00pm 400m Hurdles Women

4:10pm 400m Hurdles Men

4:20pm 200m Women

4:30pm 200m Men

4:40pm 5000m Women

5:05pm 5000m Men

5:25pm 4 x 400m Relay Women

5:35pm 4 x 400m Relay Men

~ 5:50pm Projected Finish