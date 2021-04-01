How To Follow The 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays Live Results

Gainesville, FL — The 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays will take place this weekend – Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 and you will be able to follow the live results and updates from the meeting that will take place at Percy Beard Track inside James G. Pressly Stadium. Live results will be here and provided by Delta Timing Group. The Gators’ website and social medial pages will also provide options to follow updates. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming from this year’s event.

Meanwhile, this year’s 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays event will be hosting a limited number of participants from invited schools only, while there will be no appearances for high school athletes nor will there be unattached or post-collegiate athletes competing – unless they are from a participating school – in an effort to decrease the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Another strong lineup of programs, including several from the SEC, has been assembled for this year’s meeting. The hosts Florida Gators will take on representatives from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Southern California (USC), and Virginia Tech.

The action on Friday will begin in the afternoon at 2:00 pm with the women’s discus throw, followed by the men’s hammer, pole vault, and high jump. Field events will continue throughout the first day on Friday, while the running events will get started at 5:00 pm with the women’s 1500m and then the men’s race at 5:25. The 200m races for both men and women will also take place on Friday evening, as well as the 400m hurdles, steeplechase, and 5000m races.

On Saturday, the meeting will begin with a morning session at 10:00 am with the men’s discus and women’s hammer throw. The women’s shot put will start at 1:00 pm, along with the triple jump and high jump for women.