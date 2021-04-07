How To Follow Tobacco Road Challenge Live Results

How to follow live results and updates from the 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge, which takes place at the Morris Williams Track and Field Stadium and hosted at the University of Duke in Durham, North Carolina. The two-day meeting will run from Friday, April 9 to Saturday, April 10 and the live results will be at Flash results. Live Results will be available online and then sent TFRRS after the meet.

The action on Friday’s first day will begin with field events as the men’s hammer throw gets the competition going at 11:45 am. The women’s event will follow at 1:15 pm, while the discus throw and javelin events are slated for the afternoon session.

In the meantime, the men’s decathlon starts at 2:30 pm, while the women’s heptathlon gets going at 3:00 pm. The men will contest the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, and 400m on the first day of the decathlon, with the women taking part in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200m on day one of the heptathlon.

Meanwhile, the action on the track will begin with the women’s and men’s 1500m at 6:30 and 6:45 pm, respectively, with the evening closing out with the 5000m races, starting at 7:05 with the women’s event.

On Saturday, the men’s shot put and men’s high jump will be the first competitions on the schedule before the resumption of the multi-events at 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm, respectively.

The second-day schedule will provide the bulk of the running events starting with the 4x100m relay races at 4:00 pm. The women’s and men’s 800m will follow at 4:00, while the sprint hurdles, 400m, 100m, 400m hurdles, 200m, and steeplechase races are all on the schedule as well.

The 2021 Tobacco Road Challenge will close out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races, starting at 6:05 pm.

Follow Live Results and Updates Here

Tobacco Road Challenge Complete Schedule

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

FIELD EVENTS (ALL FINALS)

11:45 am M Hammer

1:15 pm W Hammer

3:00 pm M Discus

4:30 pm W Discus

6:00 pm M Javelin



DECATHLON • DAY ONE

2:30 pm M 100m (DEC)

3:15 pm M Long Jump (DEC)

4:45 pm M Shot Put (DEC)

6:00 pm M High Jump (DEC)

8:00 pm M 400m (DEC)



HEPTATHLON • DAY ONE

3:00 p W 100mH (HEP)

4:00 p W High Jump (HEP)

5:45 pm W Shot Put (HEP)

7:50 pm W 200m (HEP)

RUNNING EVENTS (ALL FINALS)

6:30 pm W 1,500m

6:45 pm M 1,500m

7:05 pm W 5,000m

7:30 pm M 5,000m

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

FIELD EVENTS (ALL FINALS)

11:00 am M Shot Put

11:00 am M High Jump

12:00 pm M Triple Jump (pit #1)

12:00 pm W Triple Jump (pit #2)

12:00 pm M Pole Vault

12:30 pm W Shot Put

12:45 pm W High Jump

3:00 pm W Long Jump

After Dec Jav W Javelin

4:30 pm M Long Jump

5:00 pm W Pole Vault

DECATHLON • DAY TWO

12:00 pm M 110mHH (DEC)

12:45 pm M Discus (DEC)

2:30 pm M Pole Vault (DEC)

4:30 pm M Javelin (DEC)

6:20 pm M 1,500m (DEC)

HEPTATHLON • DAY TWO

1:30 pm W Long Jump (HEP)

3:30 pm W Javelin (HEP)

4:40 pm W 800m (HEP)



RUNNING EVENTS (ALL FINALS)

4:00 pm W 4x100m Relay

4:05 pm M 4x100m Relay

4:10 pm W 800m

4:20 pm M 800m

4:30 pm W 100m hurdles

4:35 pm M 110m hurdles

4:45 pm W 400m

4:50 pm M 400m

4:55 pm W 100m

5:00 pm M 100m

5:05 pm W 400m hurdles

5:10 pm M 400m hurdles

5:20 pm W 200m

5:30 pm M 200m

5:35 pm W 3,000m SC

5:50 pm M 3,000m SC

6:05 pm W 4x400m relay

6:12 pm M 4x400m relay