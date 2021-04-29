How To Follow & Watch 2021 Desert Heat Classic

Tucson, AZ — You can follow and watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Desert Heat Classic meeting, which will take place at Roy P. Drachman Track and Field Stadium in Tucson, on Saturday, May 1. You can WATCH LIVE STREAM of the one-day meeting on the Pac-12 streaming network, while a link to access the live results will be available here as well.

Live competition on Saturday will begin with the men’s hammer throw and women’s discus throw at 12:00 pm local time (Pacific Time). The schedule will then move to the women’s long jump at 1:30 pm, followed by the women’s hammer throw and the men’s discus at 2:30 pm.

Running events will get underway at 5:40 pm with the women’s 100-meter hurdles, while the men’s 110m hurdles will start at 5:55. Also on the schedule are the sprint relays, which get going at 6:25 pm with the women’s 4x100m, while the 800m races are slated for 6:35 pm, the 400m going off at 6:55, and the 100m down to start at 7:05.

Live streaming will conclude with the 4x400m relay races – with the women’s event slated for 9:35 pm and the men’s race set for 9:42 pm.

2021 Desert Heat Classic Schedule

Field events

12:00pm Hammer Men

12:00pm Discus Women

1:30pm Long Jump Women

2:30pm Hammer Women

2:30pm Discus Men

4:00pm Pole Vault Women

4:30pm Long Jump Men

5:30pm Shot Put Women

5:30pm Javelin Women

6:00pm High Jump Women

6:30pm Triple Jump Women

-To follow Triple Jump Men

7:00pm Pole vault Men

8:00pm Shot Put Men

8:00pm Javelin Men

8:00pm High Jump Men

Running events

5:20pm Senior Awards Presentation

5:35pm National Anthem

5:40pm 100 meter high hurdles Women

5:55pm 110 meter high hurdles Men

6:10pm 3000 meter steeple Women

6:25pm 4 x 100 meter relay Women

6:30pm 4 x 100 meter relay Men

6:35pm 800 meter run Women

6:45pm 800 meter run Men

6:55pm 400 meter dash Women

7:05pm 400 meter dash Men

7:15pm 100 meter dash Women

7:25pm 100 meter dash Men

7:35pm 1500 meter run Women

7:45pm 1500 meter run Men

8:00pm 400 meter hurdles Women

8:15pm 400 meter hurdles Men

8:30pm 200 meter dash Women

8:45pm 200 meter dash Men

8:55pm 5000 meter run Women

9:20pm 3000 meter run Men

9:35pm 4 x 400 meter relay Women

9:42pm 4 x 400 meter relay Men