How To Watch 2021 Georgia Tech Invitational

Watch the 2021 Georgia Tech Invitational live on ACC Network Extra this week. The meeting will take place at George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. Fans can access the ACC Network Extra exclusively through WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app and is accessible to those who are subscribed to live TV streaming services, such as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube.

Besides the host program, the 2021 Georgia Tech invitational will also feature teams from Alabama-Huntsville (M/W), Augusta (M/W), Boston College (M), Charleston Southern (M/W), Chattanooga (W), Clark Atlanta (W), Emory (M/W), Georgia Southern (W), Georgia State (W), Hillsdale College (M/W), Jacksonville State (W), Kennesaw State (M/W), Lee (M/W), Mississippi College (M/W), Transylvania Univ (M), and Valdosta State (M/W).

In keeping with the CDC guidelines, the Yellow Jackets have outlined several Covid-19 policies and procedures for this year’s meeting and have asked all traveling parties to carefully review these with each team, as the goal is to provide the safest atmosphere for the student-athletes to compete. Most importantly, face-covering rules will be strictly enforced, especially in the team areas.

Friday’s schedule 1:00 pm with the men’s hammer throw, which will be followed by the men. Running events will get underway at 5:30 pm with the women’s 100m hurdles with the men’s 110m hurdles next up at 5:50. The 100m for women and men will start at 6:15, while the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, with the 5000m closing out the night on Friday’s first day.

Live streaming coverage on Friday will begin at 5:30 with the track events.

On Saturday, the action will begin at Noon with the High Jump for women and then men, the pole vault, the triple jump and the discus.

Track events will start at 1:00 with the 4x100m relays, followed by the 400m hurdles, the 400, 800, 200m with the 4x400m relays sounding out the action at 4:15.

Saturday’s live webcast will start at 12:00 pm.

2021 Georgia Tech invitational

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 16-17, 2021

TENTATIVE Schedule of Events

FRIDAY

Field Events

1:00 pm Hammer (M/W to follow)

5:30 pm Shot Put (W/M to follow)

5:30 pm Javelin (M/W to follow)

5:30 pm Pole Vault (M)

5:30 pm Long Jump (M-North Pit)

5:30 pm Long Jump (W-South Pit)

Running Events

5:30 pm 100m H (W)

5:50 pm 110m HH (M)

6:15 pm 100m (W/M to follow)

7:30 pm 1500m (W/M to follow)

8:30 pm 3000mSC (W/M to follow)

9:00 pm 5000m (W/M to follow)

SATURDAY

Field Events

12:00 pm High Jump (W/M to follow)

12:00 pm Pole Vault (W)

12:00 pm Triple Jump (M/W to follow)

12:00 pm Discus (W/M to follow)

Running Events

1:00 pm 4 x 100m Relay (W/M to follow)

1:15 pm 400m IH (W/M to follow)

2:00 pm 400m (W/M to follow)

2:45 pm 800m (W/M to follow)

3:30 pm 200m (W/M to follow)

4:15 pm 4 x 400m Relay (W/M to follow)