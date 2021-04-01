How To Watch 2021 Hayward Premiere Free

You can watch the live streaming broadcast of the 2021 Hayward Premiere from Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3 on RunnerSpace.com. The live streaming coverage will be available to fans for free and broadcast will include coverage from both the track and field events. Although the highlighted action will come from the running events, the live feed will also show athletes competing in field events as well. Live Results from the meeting will also be available. The event is the first of the five home meetings for the Oregon Ducks on the 2021 track and field schedule.

2021 Hayward Premiere Friday’s Live Stream

The coverage will begin with the first scheduled event of each day. On Friday the men’s hammer throw will kick things off at 3:00 PM PT/6:00 pm ET, while the action on Saturday will begin at Noon PT/3:00 pm ET. Among the events scheduled for Friday are the long jump for women at 5:00 PT and the men’s event at 7:00 PT. The Javelin throw and pole vault competitions are also slated for the first day.

Meanwhile, getting the coverage underway on the track is the women’s and men’s 1500m races, which start at 5:30, following the National Anthem at 5:20. The women’s Heat 3 and Heat 2 race will be followed by the men’s Heat 2 race. Heat 1 of the 1500m races will take place at 7:20 (W) and 7:30 (M), respectively. At 6:05 will be the start of the women 3000m Steeplechase Invitational and that will be followed by the men’s Invitational race at 6:20. At 8:00 we will see the women taking the track for the 5000m Invitational.

Friday’s live streaming coverage will closeout with the 10,000m Invitational races, with the women getting going at 8:40 and the men stepping into the spotlight afterward at 9:20.

How About Saturday’s Broadcast…

Saturday’s live stream of the 2021 Hayward Premiere meeting will begin at 12:00 pm PT with the women’s discus throw. At 12:30 will be the opening round for the men’s high jump. The live broadcast will then switch over to the track where the sprinters will battle in the 4x100m relays, starting at 1:05 pm.

The 800m for women and men will be next before the sprint hurdles take place at 1:35 and 1:45, respectively. The women’s 100m is slated for 2:10 with the men’s category going off at 2:15. Also scheduled for Saturday are the women’s and men’s invitational 800m races as well as the 400m hurdles and 200m. The two-day meeting will sound-out with the 4x400m relay races, starting at 3:20.