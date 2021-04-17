How To Watch 2021 NN Mission Marathon; Kipchoge Returns

The NN Running Team is in for an exciting marathon day on 18 April. In this feature, we would like to give you an overview of where you can watch the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, The Netherlands. You can watch the NN Mission Marathon on the NN Running Team YouTube channel.

Follow The 2021 NN Mission Marathon Live Online

The countries in the table below are not able to watch the race on YouTube but they can watch it live via one of the broadcasters in their country. Click here for live results and splits.

Among the runners lining up to race on Sunday is reigning marathon Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya. After losing his first marathon race in seven years in the London Marathon last October when he finished in eighth place, Kipchoge will be looking to bounce back in the NN Mission Marathon as he continues his preparations to defend his Olympic title at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Look ahead of the race on Sunday Kipchoge said about the course and area: “It’s a beautiful place to run. It’s a beautiful course.”

Should we expect something fast from him? Who knows.

One thing for sure, the 36-year-old is very upbeat and is raring to go.

There are several notable runners lining up to face the Kenyan, who is the first sub-two-hour marathon runner in history. Kipchoge owns the world record with 2:01:39 set in Berlin in September 2018.

Watch His 2021 NN Mission Marathon Press Conference