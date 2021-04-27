How To Watch 2021 Patriot League Outdoor Championships

The 2021 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be live-streamed this weekend and you can watch all the action from anywhere you desire via ESPN+. The championships will be held at Army West Point’s Shea Stadium from Friday, April 30 to Saturday, May 1, and fans with a subscription can follow all the action with no restrictions on the second day.

How To Watch 2021 Patriot League Championships

Friday’s competition will not be video streamed live, but you can follow all the Live Results with all the nine men’s programs and each of the 10 women’s teams start their quest to win this year’s championships.

The second day of the 2021 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be live-streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and the coverage will start at 1 p.m. with D.J. Sixsmith making the call.

Navy swept the men’s and women’s team championships in 2019, while Army West Point picked up second place on both the men’s and women’s side behind the Navy. The championships will be returning after a pause last year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic and this year’s meeting will bring a level of excitement from all the competing teams.

American, Army West Point, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland, and the Navy will participate again at this year’s event.

PATRIOT LEAGUE AWARDS: Patriot League major awards will also be distributed based on the student-athletes individual championship finishes. For both the men and the women, the first-place finishers in each event will be named to the All-Patriot League First Team, while the second-place finishers will make the second team. The men’s and women’s Patriot League Coach of the Year awards will be voted on by the League’s head coaches, as will the individual awards including Track Athlete, Field Athlete, and Rookie of the Year at the completion of the events.