How To Watch And Follow 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships

Watch and following live streaming and results from the 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships on Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2. The championships will be hosted at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) at Cushing Field Complex.

The championships resume this year after it was forced to cancel last season because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Albany women and men swept the team titles.

On the women’s side, Albany set a meet record with 254 points on their way to winning an 11th consecutive outdoor title, while the Great Danes continued their stronghold on the men’s by securing a 15th straight American East Conference Championships outdoors after scoring 214.50 points.

Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, Stony Brook, UAlbany, UMass Lowell, UMBC, and Vermont are the participating schools challenging for the respective team titles again this year.

2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships

Schedule (FINALS ONLY)

Saturday, May 1TIMECOVERAGE
Men’s Javelin10:00 a.m.
Women’s Javelin12:00 p.m.
Men’s Pole Vault1:15 p.m.
Men’s Long Jump2:00 p.m.
Men’s Hammer Throw2:30 p.m.
Women’s Pole Vault3:45 p.m.Watch Live | Live Results
Women’s Long Jump4:00 p.m.
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase4:00 p.m.
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase4:15 p.m.
Women’s Hammer Throw4:30 p.m.
Men’s 10,000m5:00 p.m.
Women’s 10,000m5:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 2TIMECOVERAGE
Decathlon9:00 a.m.
Heptathlon9:30 a.m.
Men’s Discus Throw10:30 a.m.
Women’s Shot Put10:30 a.m.
Men’s Triple Jump11:00 a.m.
Women’s High Jump11:00 a.m.
Men’s 4×100 Relay11:00 a.m.Watch Live | Live Results
Women’s 4×100 Relay11:10 a.m.
Men’s 1500m11:30 a.m.
Women’s 1500m11:45 a.m.
Men’s 400m12:00 p.m.
Women’s 400m12:05 p.m.
Men’s 110m Hurdles12:15 p.m.
Women’s 100m Hurdles12:25 p.m.
Men’s 800m12:35 p.m.
Women’s 800m12:45 p.m.
Men’s High Jump1:00 p.m.
Women’s Triple Jump1:00 p.m.
Women’s Discus Throw1:00 p.m.
Men’s Shot Put1:00 p.m.
Women’s 100m1:00 p.m.
Men’s 400m Hurdles1:10 p.m.
Women’s 400m Hurdles1:20 p.m.
Men’s 200m1:30 p.m.
Women’s 200m1:35 p.m.
Men’s 5000m1:45 p.m.
Women’s 5000m2:05 p.m.
Men’s 4x800m Relay2:30 p.m.
Women’s 4x800m Relay2:40 p.m.
Men’s 4x400m Relay2:50 p.m.
Women’s 4x400m Relay3:00 p.m.

