How To Watch And Follow 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships

Watch and following live streaming and results from the 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships on Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2. The championships will be hosted at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) at Cushing Field Complex.

The championships resume this year after it was forced to cancel last season because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Albany women and men swept the team titles.

On the women’s side, Albany set a meet record with 254 points on their way to winning an 11th consecutive outdoor title, while the Great Danes continued their stronghold on the men’s by securing a 15th straight American East Conference Championships outdoors after scoring 214.50 points.

Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, Stony Brook, UAlbany, UMass Lowell, UMBC, and Vermont are the participating schools challenging for the respective team titles again this year.

Don’t forget that you can also stay up-to-date with all the action by following @AEDigitalNet on Twitter for live updates, photos, videos and more!

2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships

Schedule (FINALS ONLY)

Saturday, May 1 TIME COVERAGE Men’s Javelin 10:00 a.m. Women’s Javelin 12:00 p.m. Men’s Pole Vault 1:15 p.m. Men’s Long Jump 2:00 p.m. Men’s Hammer Throw 2:30 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault 3:45 p.m. Watch Live | Live Results Women’s Long Jump 4:00 p.m. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 4:00 p.m. Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 4:15 p.m. Women’s Hammer Throw 4:30 p.m. Men’s 10,000m 5:00 p.m. Women’s 10,000m 5:45 p.m.