How To Watch And Follow 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships

Watch and following live streaming and results from the 2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships on Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2. The championships will be hosted at the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) at Cushing Field Complex.
The championships resume this year after it was forced to cancel last season because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Albany women and men swept the team titles.
When and Where Is 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships
On the women’s side, Albany set a meet record with 254 points on their way to winning an 11th consecutive outdoor title, while the Great Danes continued their stronghold on the men’s by securing a 15th straight American East Conference Championships outdoors after scoring 214.50 points.
Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, New Hampshire, NJIT, Stony Brook, UAlbany, UMass Lowell, UMBC, and Vermont are the participating schools challenging for the respective team titles again this year.
Don’t forget that you can also stay up-to-date with all the action by following @AEDigitalNet on Twitter for live updates, photos, videos and more!
2021 Outdoor American East Conference Championships
Schedule (FINALS ONLY)
|Saturday, May 1
|TIME
|COVERAGE
|Men’s Javelin
|10:00 a.m.
|Women’s Javelin
|12:00 p.m.
|Men’s Pole Vault
|1:15 p.m.
|Men’s Long Jump
|2:00 p.m.
|Men’s Hammer Throw
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s Pole Vault
|3:45 p.m.
|Watch Live | Live Results
|Women’s Long Jump
|4:00 p.m.
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|4:00 p.m.
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
|4:15 p.m.
|Women’s Hammer Throw
|4:30 p.m.
|Men’s 10,000m
|5:00 p.m.
|Women’s 10,000m
|5:45 p.m.
|Sunday, May 2
|TIME
|COVERAGE
|Decathlon
|9:00 a.m.
|Heptathlon
|9:30 a.m.
|Men’s Discus Throw
|10:30 a.m.
|Women’s Shot Put
|10:30 a.m.
|Men’s Triple Jump
|11:00 a.m.
|Women’s High Jump
|11:00 a.m.
|Men’s 4×100 Relay
|11:00 a.m.
|Watch Live | Live Results
|Women’s 4×100 Relay
|11:10 a.m.
|Men’s 1500m
|11:30 a.m.
|Women’s 1500m
|11:45 a.m.
|Men’s 400m
|12:00 p.m.
|Women’s 400m
|12:05 p.m.
|Men’s 110m Hurdles
|12:15 p.m.
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|12:25 p.m.
|Men’s 800m
|12:35 p.m.
|Women’s 800m
|12:45 p.m.
|Men’s High Jump
|1:00 p.m.
|Women’s Triple Jump
|1:00 p.m.
|Women’s Discus Throw
|1:00 p.m.
|Men’s Shot Put
|1:00 p.m.
|Women’s 100m
|1:00 p.m.
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|1:10 p.m.
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|1:20 p.m.
|Men’s 200m
|1:30 p.m.
|Women’s 200m
|1:35 p.m.
|Men’s 5000m
|1:45 p.m.
|Women’s 5000m
|2:05 p.m.
|Men’s 4x800m Relay
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s 4x800m Relay
|2:40 p.m.
|Men’s 4x400m Relay
|2:50 p.m.
|Women’s 4x400m Relay
|3:00 p.m.
Leave a Reply