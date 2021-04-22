[How To Watch] Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays Live

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini Track and Field programs will host their first home meet of the outdoor season this weekend at the newly finished Demirjian Park. You can watch live streaming coverage of the two-day Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays meeting live on your computers, high-end mobile devices, or your tablets. The action which is likely an early look of the 2021 Big Ten Championships in mid-May, will run from Friday, April 23-Saturday, April 24.

LIVE RESULTS | TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (PDF) | WATCH DAY 1 LIVE STREAM | WATCH DAY 2 STREAM

Fans will be able to watch the meeting live on both days, while live results and other updates from the meeting will also be available throughout the weekend. Headlining the programs slated to be on show on the women’s side, are Big Ten conference representatives, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 23 Indiana, and No. 25 Iowa.

Several of the conference men’s teams will also feature at the meeting, with Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio State all taking part. Unlike the women’s no Big Ten men’s teams are currently ranked.

Fans can follow live results throughout the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays, as well as by following @IlliniTrackXC on Twitter for Illini updates. A stream will be available for each day of action, and a full recap of the events will be posted on fightingillini.com following the conclusion of the meet.

The majority of teams have been competing together the past few weeks at the Big Ten Invites, the Husker B1G Invite, and the B1G North Florida Invite where no team scores have been kept.

Live coverage on Friday will begin at 10:00 am ET with the women’s Hammer Throw Open final, while the women’s Hammer Throw final will get going at 12:00 pm ET. The women’s Javelin Throw final is set for 2:00 pm and the men’s Long Jump Open will go ahead at 2:30 pm.

Running events on Friday will get going at 2:50 pm with the men’s 3000m Steeplechase, followed by the women’s race, while the men’s 110m hurdles, women’s 100m hurdles, 400m and 100m events are all slated for Friday’s first day.

Saturday’s second day will be dominated by field events and the exciting relay races. Field event action will start at 10:00 pm ET with the men’s Hammer Throw Open, while the relay carnival will begin at 2:15.

The 4×800, 4×100, 4×1600, Sprint Medley, men’s 4x110m Shuttle Hurdles, women’s Shuttle Hurdles DMR and 4×400 relay races are set for Day 2 on Saturday.