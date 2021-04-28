How To Watch, Follow 2021 A-10 Outdoor Championships

You can watch and follow all the action from the 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which is being hosted at George Mason Stadium from Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2. Live streaming coverage of the two-day championships will be on ESPN+ and fans can also follow all the live results and updates using this Live Results link provided by the conference.

The 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place without fans, as the stadium will be closed to all spectators, per George Mason University COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The meet will be open to just the student-athletes and non-competing staff and officials, which will allow for proper social distancing to occur between all teams and student-athletes. No tickets will be available to the public and teams WILL NOT be provided a pass list.

Action on Saturday begins with the at 10:30 am with the men’s Hammer Throw, while that women’s and men’s multi-events will get going at 11:00 am. Competition on the track on Saturday will start at 2:30 pm with the women’s 100 hurdles heats, with the men’s 110m hurdles trials going off at 2:45 pm.

The men’s decathlon will start the action on Sunday’s second day, while running events will begin at 11:00 am with the women’s 4x100m relay.

Atlantic 10 Outdoor Championships

MULTI-EVENTS

Saturday

DECATHLON

11:00 AM 100 M

11:45 AM LJ

1:00 PM Shot Put

2:15 PM HJ

4:00 PM 400 M

HEPTATHLON

11:15 AM 100 M HH

12:00 PM HJ

2:00 PM Shot Put

3:15 PM 200 M

Sunday

DECATHLON

9:00 AM 110 HH

9:40 AM Discus

10:45 AM Pole Vault

12:45 PM Javelin

2:00 PM 1500 M

HEPTATHLON

10:00am LJ

11:15 AM Javelin

12:30 PM 800 M

FIELD EVENTS

Saturday

10:30 AM Men’s Hammer

12:00 PM Women’s Pole Vault

12:30 PM Women’s Hammer

1:00 PM Men’s Long Jump

2:30 PM Women’s Javelin

3:30 PM Women’s Long Jump

4:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault

4:30 PM Men’s Javelin

Sunday

10:30 AM Women’s Shot Put

10:30 AM Women’s Triple Jump

11:00 AM Men’s High Jump

11:00 AM Men’s Discus

1:00 PM Women’s Discus

1:00 PM Men’s Triple Jump

1:00 PM Men’s Shot Put

1:00 PM Women’s High Jump

RUNNING EVENTS

Saturday

2:30 PM Women’s 100 H Trials

2:45 PM Men’s 110 H Trials

3:00 PM Women’s 400 M Trials

3:15 PM Men’s 400 M Trials

3:30 PM Women’s 100 M Trials

3:45 PM Men’s 100 M Trials

4:00 PM Women’s 800 M Trials

4:15 PM Men’s 800 M Trials

4:30 PM Women’s 400 H Trials

4:45 PM Men’s 400 H Trials

5:00 PM Women’s 200 M Trials

5:20 PM Men’s 200 M Trials

5:40 PM Women’s 3000 M Steeplechase

6:05 PM Men’s 3000 M Steeplechase

6:30 PM Women’s 10,000 Meter Run

7:15 PM Men’s 10,000 Meter Run

Sunday

11:00 AM Women’s 4 x 100

11:10 AM Men’s 4 x 100

11:20 AM Women’s 1500 M

11:35 AM Men’s 1500 M

11:45 AM Women’s 100 H

12:00 PM Men’s 110 H

12:10 PM Women’s 400 M

12:15 PM Men’s 400 M

12:25 PM Women’s 100 M

12:30 PM Men’s 100 M

12:40 PM Women’s 800 M

12:45 PM Men’s 800 M

12:55 PM Women’s 400 H

1:05 PM Men’s 400 H

1:15 PM Women’s 200 M

1:20 PM Men’s 200 M

1:25 PM Women’s 5,000 Meter Run

1:50 PM Men’s 5,000 Meter Run

2:10 PM Women’s 4 x 800

2:25 PM Men’s 4 x 800

2:40 PM Women’s 4 x 400

2:55 PM Men’s 4 x 400