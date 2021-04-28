How To Watch, Follow 2021 A-10 Outdoor Championships

You can watch and follow all the action from the 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which is being hosted at George Mason Stadium from Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, May 2. Live streaming coverage of the two-day championships will be on ESPN+ and fans can also follow all the live results and updates using this Live Results link provided by the conference.
The 2021 A-10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place without fans, as the stadium will be closed to all spectators, per George Mason University COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The meet will be open to just the student-athletes and non-competing staff and officials, which will allow for proper social distancing to occur between all teams and student-athletes. No tickets will be available to the public and teams WILL NOT be provided a pass list.
Action on Saturday begins with the at 10:30 am with the men’s Hammer Throw, while that women’s and men’s multi-events will get going at 11:00 am. Competition on the track on Saturday will start at 2:30 pm with the women’s 100 hurdles heats, with the men’s 110m hurdles trials going off at 2:45 pm.
The men’s decathlon will start the action on Sunday’s second day, while running events will begin at 11:00 am with the women’s 4x100m relay.
Atlantic 10 Outdoor Championships
MULTI-EVENTS
Saturday
DECATHLON
11:00 AM 100 M
11:45 AM LJ
1:00 PM Shot Put
2:15 PM HJ
4:00 PM 400 M
HEPTATHLON
11:15 AM 100 M HH
12:00 PM HJ
2:00 PM Shot Put
3:15 PM 200 M
Sunday
DECATHLON
9:00 AM 110 HH
9:40 AM Discus
10:45 AM Pole Vault
12:45 PM Javelin
2:00 PM 1500 M
HEPTATHLON
10:00am LJ
11:15 AM Javelin
12:30 PM 800 M
FIELD EVENTS
Saturday
10:30 AM Men’s Hammer
12:00 PM Women’s Pole Vault
12:30 PM Women’s Hammer
1:00 PM Men’s Long Jump
2:30 PM Women’s Javelin
3:30 PM Women’s Long Jump
4:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault
4:30 PM Men’s Javelin
Sunday
10:30 AM Women’s Shot Put
10:30 AM Women’s Triple Jump
11:00 AM Men’s High Jump
11:00 AM Men’s Discus
1:00 PM Women’s Discus
1:00 PM Men’s Triple Jump
1:00 PM Men’s Shot Put
1:00 PM Women’s High Jump
RUNNING EVENTS
Saturday
2:30 PM Women’s 100 H Trials
2:45 PM Men’s 110 H Trials
3:00 PM Women’s 400 M Trials
3:15 PM Men’s 400 M Trials
3:30 PM Women’s 100 M Trials
3:45 PM Men’s 100 M Trials
4:00 PM Women’s 800 M Trials
4:15 PM Men’s 800 M Trials
4:30 PM Women’s 400 H Trials
4:45 PM Men’s 400 H Trials
5:00 PM Women’s 200 M Trials
5:20 PM Men’s 200 M Trials
5:40 PM Women’s 3000 M Steeplechase
6:05 PM Men’s 3000 M Steeplechase
6:30 PM Women’s 10,000 Meter Run
7:15 PM Men’s 10,000 Meter Run
Sunday
11:00 AM Women’s 4 x 100
11:10 AM Men’s 4 x 100
11:20 AM Women’s 1500 M
11:35 AM Men’s 1500 M
11:45 AM Women’s 100 H
12:00 PM Men’s 110 H
12:10 PM Women’s 400 M
12:15 PM Men’s 400 M
12:25 PM Women’s 100 M
12:30 PM Men’s 100 M
12:40 PM Women’s 800 M
12:45 PM Men’s 800 M
12:55 PM Women’s 400 H
1:05 PM Men’s 400 H
1:15 PM Women’s 200 M
1:20 PM Men’s 200 M
1:25 PM Women’s 5,000 Meter Run
1:50 PM Men’s 5,000 Meter Run
2:10 PM Women’s 4 x 800
2:25 PM Men’s 4 x 800
2:40 PM Women’s 4 x 400
2:55 PM Men’s 4 x 400
Leave a Reply