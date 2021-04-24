PHILADELPHIA – Follow the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational, presented by the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association and The Penn Relays – live on Saturday, April 24 from the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the live coverage online as the “collegiate only” track and field meet will combine traditional Penn Relays events and individual events for qualification purposes, according to the meeting organizers.

Among the NCAA Division I schools taking part in the meet are Villanova, Delaware, La Salle, Penn, Rider, Saint Joseph’s and Temple. Several Division II and Division III institutions will also lineup at the the meet this weekend.

The Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational will be exclusively live-streamed via FloSports, which is the official streaming partner of the Penn Relays. You can follow the FloSports live broadcast from any computer, smartphone, AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, and FireTV. To watch the event live, please click here and subscribe to FloSports. Don’t forget that you can also follow all the live results and updates.

Relay & Hurdle Events presented by Toyota

2:00 pm Women’s 400m Hurdles (2 sections)

2:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles (2 sections)

2:30 Women’s Distance Medley Relay (1 section)

2:45 Men’s Distance Medley Relay (1 section)

3:00 Women’s 4x100m (2 sections)

3:15 Men’s 4×100 (2 sections)

3:30 Women’s Sprint Medley (1 section)

3:45 Men’s Sprint Medley (1 section)

4:00 Women’s 100m Hurdles (1-2 sections)

4:15 Men’s 110m Hurdles (1-2 sections)

4:30 Women’s 4x800m (1 sections)

4:45 Men’s 4x800m (1 sections)

5:00 Women’s 4x400m (2 sections)

5:15 Men’s 4x400m (2 sections)



Distance Events presented by Independence Blue Cross

6:00 pm Men’s Steeplechase (1 section)

6:15 Women’s Steeplechase (1 section)

6:30 Men’s 1500 (1-2 sections)

6:45 Women’s 1500 (1-2 sections)

7:00 Men’s 5000 (1 section)

7:30 Women’s 5000 (1 section)

8:00 Men’s 10,000 (1 section)



Field Events, Jumps and Vault presented by Core Power

12:00 pm Long Jump (W), Pole Vault (W)

1:30 Long Jump (M), High Jump (W)

3:00 Triple Jump (W), Pole Vault (M)

4:30 Triple Jump (M), High Jump (M)



Field Events, Throws presented by Core Power

12:00 pm Javelin (W), Discus (M)

1:30 Javelin (M), Discus (W)

3:00 Hammer (W), Shot (M)

4:30 Hammer (M), Shot (W)