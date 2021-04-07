How To Watch Live Stream Of Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Watch live streaming coverage of the Hurricane Alumni Invitational online on April 9-10, with the meeting taking place at the University of Miami Cobb Track & Field Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida. The two-day meeting will be live-streamed on the SEC Network Plus and fans will be able to follow the coverage when they log in with their cable or satellite username and password. For live Results, you can also follow all the actions online via PrimeTime Timing.

Field event competitions will get the meeting underway on Friday. Taking the spotlight early is the men’s javelin throw at 12:00 pm ET and that event will be followed by the women’s competition. The women’s Heptathlon and men’s Decathlon will begin at 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm, respectively. No running events are slated for Friday’s first day.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the live stream will get going at 11:30 am with the Heptathlon long jump, while the Decathlon 110m hurdles will begin at 11:45 am. The action on the track will open with the women’s 3000m steeplechase at 2:30 and this will be followed by the men’s race at 2:45. Things will then pick up with the exciting 4x100m relay races at 3:00, with the 1500m events taking place at 3:10.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s second day at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational, the women’s sprint hurdles, 100m, 400m, 800m, and 400m hurdles are all set to provide some excitement at the meeting. The competition will close out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays at 7:35 and 7:50, respectively.

HURRICANE ALUMNI INVITATIONAL

April 9-10th, 2021 University of Miami



FRIDAY:

START TIME FIELD EVENTS

12:00 PM JAVELIN THROW- MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW

2:00 PM HAMMER – MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW

4:00 PM POLE VAULT- MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW

4:00 PM HIGH JUMP- MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW (North D-Zone, East Pit)



SATURDAY:

START TIME FIELD EVENTS

2:00 PM DISCUS – MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW

3:00 PM LONG JUMP – MEN

LONG JUMP – WOMEN

4:00 PM SHOT PUT – MEN/WOMEN TO FOLLOW

6:00 PM TRIPLE JUMP – MEN

TRIPLE JUMP – WOMEN

START TIME RUNNING EVENTS

2:15 PM NATIONAL ANTHEM

2:20 PM 800m – WOMEN’S Heptathlon

2:30 PM 3000m SC- WOMEN

2:45 PM 3000m SC- MEN

3:00 PM 4 x 100m RELAY- WOMEN

3:05 PM 4 x 100m RELAY- MEN

3:10 PM 1,500m RUN- WOMEN

3:25 PM 1,500m RUN- MEN

3:45 PM 100m HURDLES- WOMEN

4:00 PM 110m HURDLES- MEN

4:15 PM 400m RUN- WOMEN

4:30 PM 400m RUN- MEN

4:45 PM 100m DASH- WOMEN

5:00 PM 100m DASH- MEN

5:15 PM 800m RUN- WOMEN

5:25 PM 800m RUN- MEN

5:35 PM 1500m RUN – MEN’s Decathlon

5:45 PM 400m HURDLES- WOMEN

6:00 PM 400m HURDLES- MEN

6:10 PM 3,000m RUN- WOMEN (Senior Award Presentation)

6:35 PM 200m DASH- WOMEN

6:55 PM 200m DASH- MEN

7:15 PM 3,000m RUN- MEN

7:35 PM 4 x 400m RELAY- WOMEN

7:50 PM 4 x 400m RELAY- MEN

COMBINED-EVENT START TIMES EVENTS



Decathlon Day 1 April 9th, 2021

2:30 PM DEC 100m DASH

DEC LONG JUMP (approx. start 3:15pm)

DEC SHOT PUT (approx. start 4:30pm)

DEC HIGH JUMP (North D-Zone, West Pit; approx. start 5:15pm)

DEC 400m RUN (approx. start 8:30pm)



Decathlon Day 2 April 10th, 2021

11:45 AM DEC 110m HURDLES

DEC DISCUS THROW (approx. start 12:30pm)

DEC POLE VAULT (approx. start 1:30pm)

DEC JAVELIN THROW (approx. start 4:00pm)

DEC 1500m RUN (approx 5:35pm prior to women’s 400h)



Heptathlon Day 1 April 9th, 2021

2:00 PM HEPT 100m HURDLES

HEPT HIGH JUMP (North D-Zone, West Pit; approx. start 2:45pm)

HEPT SHOT PUT (approx start 5:30pm)

HEPT 200m DASH (approx. start 6:45pm)



Heptathlon Day 2 April 10th, 2021

11:30 AM HEPT LONG JUMP

HEPT JAVELIN THROW (approx. start 12:30pm)

HEPT 800m RUN (approx. start 2:20pm following National Anthem)