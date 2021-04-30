How to watch the 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21

After a long wait for a major global event, the first one will get underway this weekend with the World Athletics Relays Silesia21 which will take place at Chorzow’s Silesian Stadium on Saturday, Mary 1, and Sunday, May 2. You can keep up-to-date with the latest results and live streaming online using several devices.

You can follow the live stream using your Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Firestick, Roku, and Chromecast, as well as desktop, laptop, high-end devices, or tablets. A number of broadcasters around the world will provide the live broadcast, as several teams seek qualification marks for the Tokyo Olympic Games, later this summer and World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The World Athletics Relays Silesia21 will include the women’s and men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, the mixed 4x400m, the men’s and women’s 4x200m, mixed 2x2x400m, as well as the mixed shuttle hurdles relay.

For live results and updates, you can follow this link to the World Athletics website, while a complete schedule of events and times is located on our previous meeting information preview.

How To Watch World Athletics Relays Silesia21 Live!

Live streaming coverage will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings for details. Fans in all other territories will be able to watch via the World Athletics YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Argentina & South America – TyC Sports

Balkans – Arena Sport (Arena Sport 1/2)

Belarus – BTRC (Belarus 5)

Brazil – Globo (SportTV 2/3)

Canada – CBC

China – CCTV (CCTV 5)

Denmark – TV2 (TV2 SportX)

Hungary – MTVA (M4 Sport)

Israel – The Sports Channel (Sport 5)

Italy – RAI (Rai Sport)

Japan – TBS

Netherlands – NOS (NPO 1)

New Zealand – Sky Network NZ (Sky Sports 8/9)

Pan Caribbean – Television Jamaica (TVJ/TVJSN)

Poland – TVP Sport

Spain – TVE (Teledeporte)

Sweden – TV4 (TV4 Sport)

Turkey – TRT (TRT Sport 2)

United Kingdom – BBC Red Button/Sport Online

USA – NBC (Olympic Channel/NBCSN)