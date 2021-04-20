Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Oregon Relays and the USATF Grand Prix at the Oregon Relays meets as track and field coverage slips into extra gear on yet another busy weekend. The meetings will be broadcast live from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24 on USATF.TV, along with NBCSN and Peacock Premium.

USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays Live

The 2021 Oregon Relays will start at 6:00 pm ET on Friday and stream live on USATF.TV, with live webcast coverage on Saturday’s second day beginning at 1:00 pm ET and also on USATF.TV. The webcast & on-demand video will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. You can watch on-demand videos here. | Watch USATF.TV Webcast Here

Meanwhile, USATF.TV will provide a live stream of the first hour of the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays, which gets underway at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT (local time). The live broadcast will then switch to NBC Sports Network and Peacock Premium for the final two hours of the event.

The meet is part of the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series, which is also a gold label meeting on the World Athletics Continental Tour. As a result of being given a gold status, the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays meet will offer a higher level of World Athletics Ranking points, as well as significant prize money. The meeting is the first of three Gold 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour events.

A complete list of events can be seen below with the final entry still awaiting approval. As soon as there is confirmation, a link to the live results page will be available at our upcoming meet results page.

USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays Events