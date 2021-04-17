How To Watch Velocity Fest #9 Live Stream

Multiple global gold medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Asafa Powell are among the athletes who will feature in the Velocity Fest #9 track and field meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday (17). Live streaming of the meeting will be available at TrackAlert.com YouTube Channel, while live results will be provided HERE. Live streaming on Saturday will begin at 9:00 am local time, 10:00 am ET. The meeting will feature nine track events and six field events and concludes at 11: 45 am ET.

Fraser-Pryce Looks To Build On Strong Start

Fraser-Pryce, the four-time world 100m champion and twice Olympic gold medalist in that event, will continue her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with another 200m race this season as the 34-year-old is slated to compete in section two of the half-lap at the Velocity Fest #9 meeting.

Joining the Elite Performance representative are quarter-milers Anastasia Le-Roy, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, and Tiffany James-Rose, as well as Jodean Williams. Fraser-Pryce opened her season with a 23.19 (-1.6 m/s) second performance last month at the Velocity Fest #8 meeting on March 20.

Reigning sprint double Olympic gold medalist Thompson-Herah will feature in the women’s 100m. The Rio 2016 sprint double champion who is coming off a slight wind-assisted 22.44 (+2.3 m/s) seconds fourth-place finish at the 2021 Miramar Invitational last weekend, will move down the short sprint event this weekend for the first time this season.

Thompson-Herah will race from lane five in the first section against the likes of Remona Burchell, and Jura Levy.

Section two of the event will feature Natasha Morrison, who is coming off a solid 11.19 seconds season-best performance in Miramar last weekend, as well as Kashieka Cameron, and Shimayra Williams.

Velocity Fest #9 Men’s 100m Field

Meanwhile Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion in the 100m and former world record holder Asafa Powell headline the list of men slated to race in the 100m event this weekend.

Blake will line up in section six against Oshane Bailey, Oblique Seville, and Miguel Francis, while Powell will compete in section four where he will go up against Tyreke Wilson, Micheal Campbell and Edward Clarke.

The men’s 100m will also see former junior talents Jazeel Murphy and Dexter Lee, as well as Nigel Ellis, Jevaughn Minzie, and Michael Stephens all competing.

Also on the track, Shericka Jackson, the Olympic bronze medalist, will race in the women’s 400m. Christine Day, Candice McCleod, Janieve Russell, Ronda Whyte and Roneisha McGregor are set to battle in section two.

Elsewhere at the meeting, world long jump champion Tajay Gayle will line up in his specialty and will be hoping to build on his impressive winning performance at the 2021 Miramar Invitational in Florida last Saturday.

Shanieka Ricketts, the world triple jump silver medalist will contest that event, while world discus silver medal winner Fedrick Dacres will take on Traves Smikle and Chad Wright in that event. Tissanna Hickling heads the list of women in the long jump, while O’Dayne Richards will battle in the men’s shot put.