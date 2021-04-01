How You Can Watch The 2021 USATF Sprint Summit

The 2021 USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, will begin this weekend with the 2021 USATF Sprint Summit and you can watch the live streaming broadcast on USATF.TV from Prairie View, Texas on Saturday, April 3. Track and field fans can watch the live broadcast but will need to have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription in order to access the coverage live on their streaming platform.

How Can I Watch The USATF Sprint Summit

Besides watching the live stream on your computer, you can also use streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and any high-end mobile devices or tablets to follow the coverage. On-demand videos will be made available as well. The broadcast on Saturday is slated to begin with the first event at 12:30 pm ET.

A very strong field has been assembled for the USATF Sprint Summit, as several Olympic hopefuls are down to continue their preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, which will now take place later this summer. Among the featured athletes set to take part in the first meeting of the USATF Journey To Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track and Field Series are world champions Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, and American Dalilah Muhammad, as well as world-leader Gabby Thomas of USA.

Bahamian Gardiner, who won the men’s 400m world championships gold medal in Doha 2019, will race over the 200 meters for the second time in the outdoor season after opening his term at the 15th Spring Break Classic Invitational last month. The 25-year-old sped to a then-world leading 20.24 seconds performance to open in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on March 19 and he will be looking to improve on that performance. Gardiner owns a personal best of 19.75 seconds for the 200m. His season-best is right at the Olympic qualifying standard, but it’s unlikely that he will contest the 200m in Tokyo.

Gabby Thomas To Double-up In USATF Sprint Summit

Meanwhile, current world-leader Gabby Thomas will look to improve on the 22.17 secs performance from the Texas Relays last weekend. The American rising sprint star easily put away a strong field to win in a personal best in Austin and she told World-Track and Field that she would love to join the sub-22 seconds club in the near future. The 25-year-old starts as the leading entrants in the women’s 200m. She is also among the list of starters for the women’s 100m.

Also entered in the women’s 200m is 400-meter hurdles world record holder and reigning World Championship gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad, who will compete in the long sprint double this weekend. Muhammad is slated to race in both the 200m and 400m races at the USATF Sprint Summit.

Another American, Jessica Beard, the three-time world championships gold medal winner in the 4x400m relay, will also compete in the 200m and 400m as she continues her preparations to make her first Olympic team.

The men’s side at the Prairie View A&M will see the likes of Cameron Burrell, Ameer Webb, Mario Burke, and Isiah Young competing in the men’s 100 meters as they look to lay down a marker to test their shapes after months of training.