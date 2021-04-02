Jamaican Shadae Lawrence Hunts Discus Title At 2021 USATF Sprint Summit

Jamaican Shadae Lawrence will aim to extend her solid start to the 2021 outdoor season when she takes part in the women’s discus throw at the 2021 USATF Sprint Summit at Prairie View A&M in Texas on Saturday, April 3. Lawrence, who has competed twice already this season, will try to extend her undefeated campaign as she continues to prepare for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Lawrence Hunts Third Win At 2021 USATF Sprint Summit

Saturday’s outing at the sprint-heavy 2021 USATF Sprint Summit meeting will be the third event this season for the Jamaican national record holder in the Discus Throw. The 25-year-old is the sixth-best thrower this season on the 2021 world list with a mark of 63.75m and she is also the second-best among the Caribbean performers for 2021 behind world-leader Yaimé Pérez of Cuba at 67.73m.

Lawrence, who competed for both Kansas State and Colorado State University at the NCAA collegiate level dominated the field at the USF Bulls Invite in Tampa, FL, to open her season on March 20, and followed that up that performance with a mark of 62.88m to win the FSU Relays title in Tallahassee, FL, a week later.

The 2017 NCAA champion will lineup against American Kelsey Card, who was the 2016 NCAA champion in the event and owns a personal best of 63.52m. Card is be making her first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile, American-born Nigerian thrower Chioma Onyekwere will make her season debut and she will be looking to secure the Olympic qualifying standard of 63.50m when she competes this weekend. The 26-year-old 2019 All Africa Games champion and 2018 African champion, holds a lifetime best of 61.38m, set in Doha in 2019.

Rachel Dincoff of USA and Tatiana Zhuravleva of Russia are also entered in the event.

Dincoff opened her season with marks of 56.88m and 56.82m last month, while Zhuravleva, a former NCAA national champion, will be competing for the first time this season.

The women’s discus throw at the 2021 USATF Sprint Summit is slated to begin at 4:00 pm with the competitors each getting six throws.

American Reggie Jagers, the 2019 Pan American Games bronze medalist, headlines the men’s discus throw event. He will battle against fellow USA countrymen Brian Williams, Duke Kicinski, Kord Ferguson, as well as Colin Quirke of Ireland, and Alex Rose of Western Samoa.

The men’s Discus Throw final is slated for 5:10 pm.