Kerley Lowers 100m PB To 10.03; World-Lead For Miller-Uibo In Florida

CLERMONT, FL — American world 400m bronze medalist Fred Kerley continues to show that his preparations for the Olympic Games are heading in the right direction after he posted another personal best to win the men’s 100m in 10.03 seconds (+1.0 m/s) at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational at National Training Center in Clermont, FL, on Sunday (4).

Two Personal Bests For Fred Kerley

Kerley, the World Championships third-place finisher in Doha, Qatar in 2019, clocked a personal best of 10.06 secs (+1.7 m/s) to win his heat, topping the qualifiers to the final before returning to lower that lifetime best by 0.03 seconds to take the timed final.

The 25-year-old entered the weekend with a personal best of 10.11, set in Miami, FL, at the Tropical Park Elite Sprints Meet, on March 20. This is a significant step towards Kerley’s target this season of running 42 seconds for the 400m and sub-20 for the 200m.

Jaylen Bacon of USA ran 10.18 for second place to Kerley in the 100m at the meeting on Sunday, while Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished third with a time of 10.28.

Ecuadorian sprinter Angela Tenorio won the women’s in 11.33 (+1.3 m/s) beating Kristina Knott of the Philippines who ran 11.36 and Quanera Hayes of USA who did 11.38.

World-Leading Time For Miller-Uibo

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas in the 200m

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas clocked a world-leading time of 22.03 (+1.5 m/s) to secure first place in the women’s 200m. Miller-Uibo, who is targeting the gold medal in this event at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer, improved the previous world-leading time of 22.17, set by American Gabby Thomas at the 2021 Texas Relays on March 27.

Hayes was second in 22.68, while Lynna Irby Pure ran 22.75 for third and Jamaican Natalliah Whyte clocked 23.28 for fourth place.

Teenager Erriyon Knighton of USA won the men’s 200m in a new personal best of 20.31 (+1.7 m/s), improving on the 20.33 he set last year. He took the third section of the event.

The 17-year-old powered home to top the other times posted by his seniors, with American Josephus Lyles running 20.37 to win the first section with the second-fastest time overall while Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago ran a slightly wind-aided time of 20.37 (+2.1 m/s) to heat two.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith won the men’s with a time of 45.51, beating Jamaican Akeem Bloomfield, who clocked 45.78.

Click here for complete results