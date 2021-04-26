Kirani James Opens With 44.88 At Canyon Invitational

ARIZONA — London 2012 Olympic 400m champion Kirani James of Grenada returned to competitive action for the first time in two years when he won the men’s one-lap event at the Canyon Invitational in Pheonix, Arizona on Saturday (24).

James, who last competed in 2019, following his return from illness and injury, clocked a respectable 44.88 seconds to win the men’s race on Saturday night, as he continues his preparations for the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, later this summer.

The 28-year-old who won gold at the 2011 World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2015 event, collected a silver medal in a near personal best at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 behind South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk who smashed the world record with his winning time of 43.03 seconds.

James owns seven times under the 43-seconds barrier for the 400m and has a personal best of 43.74, set in 2014 at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, finishing second to James at the Canyon Invitational this weekend was the 2012 Olympic silver medalist over the 800m Nijel Amos of Botswana.

Amos ran 45.69 seconds, the fifth-fastest of his career, while Isaac Allanarem of USA was third in 46.67 seconds.

Meanwhile, NCAA 2018 Indoor champion Sabrina Southerland of the USA won the women’s 800m with 2:00.76 after taking section two of the event.

