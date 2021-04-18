Selected results from the 2021 NN Mission Marathon on April 18

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge returns to the run in style

Six months after defeat Kipchoge showed that he’s back

Passionate Kipchoge is ready to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo

Running 2:04:30 at the NN Mission Marathon shows that Kipchoge will be one of the runners to watch in Japan

Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge made a successful return to the road after he comfortably won the men’s race at the 2021 NN Mission Marathon at Twente Airport in Enschede on Sunday morning (18). The Kenyan crossed the finishing line in 2:04:30 to set a new world-leading time.

Kipchoge, who was running his first marathon race since finishing eighth at the London Marathon six months ago, ran comfortably throughout the race as he went on to deliver a much-needed confidence-boosting performance as he continues to prepare for the Olympic Games.

“Mission accomplished,” Kipchoge said. “The conditions were really good, a bit windy, but I had no complaints. The race was perfect. This was the real test towards Tokyo. It’s good to have a marathon a few months before the Olympics to test my fitness.”

The time posted by the 36-year-old on Sunday improved the previous world-leading performance of 2:04:56 set by Japan’s Kengo Suzuki when he clocked a national record in February.

On Sunday at the NN Mission Marathon, Kenya’s Jonathan Kipleting ran a personal-best 2:06:40 for second place with Eritrea’s Goitom Kifle coming through the tape third in 2:08:07.

Katharina Steinruck of Germany ran a personal best of 2:25:59 to secure the top podium spot in the women’s race, with Portugal’s Sara Moreira finishing strongly for second place in 2:26:42 and Germany’s Rabea Schoneborn placing third in 2:27:03.

Leading 2021 NN Mission Marathon Results

Men

1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:04:30 WL SB

2 Jonathan Kipleting (KEN)2:06:40 PB

3 Goitom Kifle (ERI) 2:08:07 PB

4 Philemon Kacheran (KEN)2:08:47 SB

5 Stephen Kiprotich (UGA) 2:09:04 SB

6 Geoffrey Kusuro (UGA) 2:09:53 SB

7 Mathew Kibiwot (KEN) 2:09:54 PB

8 Felix Chemonges (UGA) 2:09:59 SB

9 Hizkel Tewelde (ERI) 2:10:07 SB

10 Marcin Chabowski (POL) 2:10:17 SB

11 Adam Nowicki (POL) 2:10:21 PB

12 Dieter Kersten (BEL) 2:10:22 PB

13 Michel Butter (NED) 2:10:30 SB

14 Jeisson Alexander Suárez (COL) 21 Mar 91 2:10:51 NR PB

15 Mustafa Mohamed (SWE) 2:11:09 SB

16 Yared Shegumo (POL) 2:11:50 SB

17 Thomas De Bock (BEL) 2:11:54 PB

18 Tom Gröschel (GER) 2:12:45 PB

19 Ernesto Zamora (URU) 2:14:50 PB

20 Alejandro Jimenez (ESP)2:15:15 PB

Women

1 Katharina Steinruck (GER) 2:25:59 PB

2 Sara Moreira (POR) 2:26:42 SB

3 Rabea Schöneborn (GER) 2:27:03 PB

4 Laura Hottenrott (GER) 2:28:02 PB

5 Marcela Joglová (CZE) 2:28:16 PB

6 Jill Holterman (NED) 2:28:18 PB

7 Mieke Gorissen (BEL) 2:28:31 PB

8 Gladys Chesire (KEN) 2:29:16 SB

9 Laura Mendez (ESP) 2:29:28 PB

10 Ruth van der Meijden (NED) 2:29:30 PB