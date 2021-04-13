[Live Results] How To Follow 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

The University of Florida will host the 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational at Percy Beard Track in James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, this weekend, and you can follow the live results and updates. The two-day meeting will take place on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, with the live results available at Half-Mile Timing.

The meeting is slated to provide some thrilling entertainment with World Championships 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway among the elite athletes set to feature at his alma mater.

Holloway, who opened his season with a slightly wind-assisted, but impressive 13.04 seconds at the 2021 Miramar Invitational on Saturday, April 10, revealed that he will compete at the Tom Jones Memorial this weekend and he’ll be hoping to build on his performance from last week.

The 23-year-old will race in the Olympic Development men’s 110m hurdles, which is listed to take place on Saturday’s second day of competition.

Opening Events at the Meeting

Friday’s action will begin at 2:00 pm ET with the men’s discus throw, followed by the men’s high jump and pole vault contests at 3:00 pm. The women’s long jump will take place at 5:00, followed by the men’s event at 7:00.

The first running event on Friday is slated for 6:00 pm, when the women take the track for the 1500m, while the men will be next at 6:25. The men’s and women’s Olympic Development 200m, as well as the college and university sections are also scheduled for Friday night, along with the 400m hurdles races, 5,000m for both men and women and the women 10,000m run.

On Saturday, the 2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational will get started at 10:00 am with the women’s hammer throw before the events move to the track with the sprint hurdles preliminaries, starting at 12:00 pm. The 4x100m relays begin at 1:00 pm with the 400m, 100m and 4x400m relay events also listed among the featured events.

2021 Tom Jones Memorial Invitational Schedule

Friday, April 16, 2021

Field Events

2:00pm M Discus

3:00pm M High Jump

M Pole Vault

4:00pm W Discus

4:30pm M Shot Put

5:00pm W Long Jump

5:30pm M Javelin

6:30pm W Pole Vault

7:00pm W Javelin

M Long Jump



Running Events

6:00pm W 1500m

6:25pm M 1500m

6:50pm W 200m

7:00pm W 200m (OD)

7:10pm M 200m

7:20pm M 200m (OD)

7:30pm W 400m Hurdles

7:45pm M 400m Hurdles

8:00pm W Steeple

8:25pm M Steeple

8:45pm W 5K

9:10pm M 5K

9:30pm W 10K

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Field Events

10:00am W Hammer

12:00pm M Hammer

1:00pm W Triple Jump

2:00pm W High Jump

M Triple Jump

W Shot Put



Running Events

12:00pm W 100m Hurdles (P)

12:10pm W 100m Hurdles (OD) (P)

12:20pm M 110m Hurdles (P)

12:30pm M 110m Hurdles (OD) (P)

1:00pm W 4×100

1:10pm M 4×100

1:20pm W 800m

1:40pm M 800m

2:00pm W 100m Hurdles (F)

2:03pm W 100m Hurdles (OD) (F)

2:10pm M 110m Hurdles (F)

2:13pm M 100m Hurdles (OD) (F)

2:20pm W 400m

2:30pm W 400m (OD)

2:40pm M 400m

2:50pm M 400m (OD)

3:00pm W 100m

3:10pm W 100m (OD)

3:15pm M 100m

3:25pm M 100m (OD)

3:35pm W 3K

3:50pm M 3K

4:05pm W 4×400

4:25pm M4x400