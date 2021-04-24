Miller-Uibo Powers To 49.08 World-Lead At USATF Grand Prix

EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo dominated a very strong field to set a new world-leading time of 49.08 seconds when winning the women’s 400m at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays on Saturday, April 24.

Measured Run From Miller-Uibo

Running her first one-lap event of the outdoor season, Miller-Uibo paced herself well over the opening 300m before pulling away from the field in the final 100m en route to improving the previous world best for 2021 of 49.22 set by Christine Mboma from Namibia a week ago.

She also lowered the old Hayward Field record which was set by American great Sanya Richards-Ross at 49.29 in 2012.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Miller-Uibo said. “I am happy with it [her winning time.]”

The Bahamian who opened her outdoor season with a flashing 22.03 seconds for the 200m in Clermont, FL, earlier this month, now owns both the 200/400 fastest times in the world for 2021.

Rather than defending her 400m title at the Tokyo Games later this summer, Miller-Uibo revealed that she will be targeting the 200m gold medal in Japan at this year’s Olympics, and her performance at the new work of art Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend, shows that she’s in very good shape and will be difficult to beat this summer.

Lynna Irby, the 2018 NCAA champion, ran with Miller-Uibo in the early parts of the race, but the American was unable to keep up with the Bahamian and faded into second place in 50.28.

Experienced quarter-miler Jessica Beard of USA continued her progression this season after running a new season’s best of 50.38 for third place.

World champion in 2017 Phyllis Francis, who was making her first appearance in the event this outdoor campaign, was left back in 8th place in 53.04.