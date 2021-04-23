Mondo Duplantis To Open Season At LSU Alumni Gold: Follow Live

Baton Rouge, La. – World record-holder Armand Duplantis will open his 2021 outdoor season at the LSU Alumni Gold meeting at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday and you can follow the live results and updates on your selected devices. The organizers have announced that track and field fans will be allowed to attend the meet this weekend but will be limited to 2,800 and COVID-19 protocols must continue to be followed.

Duplantis, who recently won the European Indoor Championships in Turin, will enter the men’s pole vault competition at his former institution with the hope of making a productive start to the campaign. The men’s pole vault event is slated to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and it will consist of 17 athletes.

When he steps on the runway on Saturday, Duplantis will be making his first appearance at LSU since April of 2019 when the Swede set the facility record of 5.94m. The 21-year-old former Tigers star won the 2019 NCAA indoor title and continues to own the outdoor collegiate record at 6.00m.

Follow Duplantis At The 2021 LSU Alumni Gold

Live Results | Competition Guide (PDF) | Meet Schedule (PDF) | Heat Sheets (PDF)

During the 2021 indoor season, Duplantis cleared 6.10m, which is his third-highest clearance indoors and the fourth overall for both indoor and outdoor of his career.

The Swede national will be aiming to improve on the silver medal he won at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, when he competes at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, later this summer.

Meanwhile, world-leader Terrance Laird of LSU will line up in the men’s 200m where he will take on Devon Achane of Texas A&M. Laird leads the world with a personal best of 19.81 seconds, set when dashing to victory at the 2021 Texas Relays on March 27.

Kevona Davis and Kynnedy Flannel will race in the women’s 200m, with multi-athlete star Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M and Thelma Davies of LSU also among the highlighted starters.

Bryce Deadmon, the world-leader in the men’s 400m, will lead the entrants for Texas A&M and will face off with Noah Williams of LSU and another Aggies Devin Dixon.

Four-time national champion JuVaughn Harrison of LSU will set his outdoor season underway in the long jump, while teammates Tonea Marshall and Damion Thomas will headline the fields for the women’s 100m hurdles and men’s 110m hurdles events.