NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Leading Marks: April 4

The updated NCAA outdoor track and field collegiate leading marks following the meets that took place this past weekend (April 3). Several new college leads were established over the weekend and you can see the latest updates from the list provided below.

Among the athletes laying down new collegiate 2021 outdoor leads this past week were Wesley Kiptoo of Iowa State, Oregon’s Cole Hocker, Thomas Mardal of Florida, USC star Anna Cockrell, as well as Trojan Twanisha Terry, and Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M.

Kiptoo ran 27:58.10 to set a new college best for 2021 at the Hayward Premiere, with Hocker bagging a pair of leading times at the same meet in the men’s 800 with 1:46.60 and the 1500m with 3:38.99. Cameron Samuel from USC ran a quality early season time of 49.67 for the 400m hurdles at the Pepsi Florida Relays, while Mardal of Florida threw 75.77m in the men’s Hammer.

Cockrell, meanwhile, set a collegiate and world-leading time of 55.65 for the women’s 400m hurdles at the Pepsi Florida Relays, while teammate Terry ran 11.08 seconds for the 100m and Alabama’s Tamara Clark clocked 22.50 in the 200m at the same meeting.

Gittens of Texas A&M cleared 1.90m in the women’s high jump at the dual meeting with the Texas Longhorns, while New Mexico’s Charlotte Prouse posted 9:54.65 in the 3000 Steeplechase at the Hayward Premiere.

NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Leading Marks

100 Meters Fahnbulleh, Joseph Florida 10.08 FSU Relays Mar 25, 2021 3.6 m/s

200 Meters Laird, Terrance LSU 19.81 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 0.8

400 Meters Deadmon, Bryce Texas A&M 44.62 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

800 Meters Hocker, Cole Oregon 1:46.60 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

1500 Meters Hocker, Cole Oregon 3:38.99 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

5000 Meters Herrera, Eduardo Colorado 13:24.46 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

10,000 Meters Kiptoo, Wesley Iowa State 27:58.10 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

110m H Thomas, Damion LSU 13.22 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 1.3

400m H Samuel, Cameron USC 49.67 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021

3000 Steeplechase Shumway, Clayson BYU 8:47.48 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

High Jump Milligan, Ben Oregon 2.25m 42nd Aztec Invitational Mar 25, 2021

Long Jump McCarter, Steffin Texas 8.27m Longhorn Invitational Mar 6, 2021 2.2

Triple Jump Wasome, O’Brien Texas 17.06m 55′ Longhorn Invitational Mar 6, 2021 2.4

Pole Vault Lightfoot, KC Baylor 5.80m 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

Shot Put (Washington, Turner Arizona State 21.07m GCU Outdoor Invitational Feb 3, 2021

Discus Washington, Turner Arizona State 64.23m 2021 Willie Williams Classic Mar 19, 2021

Hammer Throw Mardal, Thomas Florida 75.77m Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021

Javelin Gudmundsson, Sindri Miss State 77.77m 2021 Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Mar 26, 2021

4 x 100 Relay Houston 38.49 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

4 x 400 Relay North Carolina A&T 3:00.23 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

Decathlon Hylton, Asani Stephen F. Austin 7536 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

100 Meters Terry, Twanisha USC 11.08 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021 2.0

200 Meters Clark, Tamara Alabama 22.50 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021 2.0

400 Meters Roberts, Kaelin USC 51.23 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021

800 Meters Meyer, Michaela Virginia 2:02.20 Raleigh Relays Mar 25, 2021

1500 Meters Weems, Presley Auburn 4:14.35 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021

5000 Meters Wasserman, Katie Notre Dame 15:33.35 Raleigh Relays Mar 25, 2021

10,000 Meters Forbes, Grace Rice 32:24.38 Sound Running College Invite Apr 2, 2021

100m H Marshall, Tonea LSU 12.75 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 1.6

400m H Cockrell, Anna USC 55.65 Pepsi Florida Relays Apr 2, 2021

3000 Steeplechase Prouse, Charlotte New Mexico 9:54.65 Hayward Premiere Apr 2, 2021

High Jump Gittens, Tyra Texas A&M 1.90m Texas vs. Texas A&M Apr 3, 2021

Long Jump Davis, Tara Texas 7.14m 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 1.0

Triple Jump Acquah, Deborah Texas A&M 13.86m 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 0.9

Pole Vault Campbell, Nastassja Arkansas 4.51m 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

Shot Put Tausaga, Laulauga Iowa 17.94m 2021 B1G North Florida Invitational Apr 2, 2021

Discus Tausaga, Laulauga Iowa 60.81m Big Ten Invite #1 Mar 26, 2021

Hammer Throw Rogers, Camryn California 71.73m Stanford Invitational Apr 2, 2021

Javelin Obst, Marie-Therese Georgia 61.28m FSU Relays Mar 25, 2021

4 x 100 Relay LSU 42.87 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

4 x 400 Relay Arkansas 3:26.63 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

Heptathlon Blazevica, Kristine Texas 5813 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

—Marks compiled from DirectAthletics