Powell, Thompson-Herah Head Jamaica’s World Athletics Relays Silesia21 Team

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former world fastest man Asafa Powell, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson headline a 39 member squad to represent Jamaica at the 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21, which will be staged from 1-2 May.

Jamaica is set to compete in seven events at the World Relays, including the men and women 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m, and the shuttle hurdles.

Powell is among the seven sprinters slated to race in the men’s 4x100m, along with Nigel Ellis, Nesta Carter, Oshane Bailey, and Julian Forte. Ellis is also listed among the athletes who will take part in the 4x200m with Romario Williams, Kadrian Goldson, and Michael Bentley also named to the team.

Meanwhile, relay specialist Javon Francis heads the team selected to race in the men’s 4x400m. Francis who has helped Jamaica to win two major championships silver medals, will be joined in the squad by Nathon Allen, Terry Thomas, Keeno Burrell, Jamoi Jackson, and Demar Murray.

Meanwhile reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in both the women’s 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams.

Click Here For More Information About the Event

Natasha Morrison, Natalliah Whyte, Ramona Burchell, and Shashalee Forbes will join Thompson-Herah, with Candice McLeod, Tiffany James, and Anastasia Le-Roy in the 4x200m squad.

Shericka Jackson, who anchored Jamaica to gold at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, headlines a very strong women’s 4x400m team that also includes Stephanie Ann McPherson, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Rhonda Whyte, and Christine Day.

Commonwealth 110m hurdles champion Ronald Levy, Rasheed Broadbell, Deuce Carter, Janeek Brown, Megan Tapper, and Jeanine Williams will contest the shuttle hurdles.

Jamaican team for 2021 World Athletics Relays Silesia21

Teams:

Men’s: 4x100m — Oshane Bailey, Nesta Carter, Julian Forte, Nigel Ellis, Romario Williams, Asafa Powell, Kadrian Goldson;

4x200m — Nigel Ellis, Romario Williams, Kadrian Goldson, Michael Bentley

4×400 — Zadrian Barnes, Troy Whyte, Javon Francis, Terry Thomas, Keeno Burrell, Jamoi Jackson, Demar Murray, Nathon Allen;

Women’s: 4x100m — Natasha Morrison, Natalliah Whyte, Ramona Burchell, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Kashieka Cameron, Shashalee Forbes

4x200m — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shashalee Forbes, Natalliah Whyte, Candice McLeod, Tiffany James, Anastasia Le-Roy

4x400m — Stephanie Ann McPherson, Shericka Jackson, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Rhonda Whyte, Tovea Jenkins, Roniesha McGregor, Christine Day

MIXED: Shuttle hurdles finals — Rasheed Broadbell, Ronald Levy, Deuce Carter, Janeek Brown, Megan Tapper, Jeanine Williams.