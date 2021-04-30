Prandini vs Thomas: Follow 2021 Texas Invitational Live Results

Several top professional athletes and college superstars are slated to compete at the 2021 Texas Invitational, host by the University of Texas at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin, and you can follow real-time updates and live results from the two-day event. Live Results

The action will begin on Friday, April 30 and conclude on Saturday, May 1.

Among the highlighted events on the schedule is the women’s 200m, which will feature a number of the leading collegiate sprinters, in addition to several professionals. Heading the list are Americans Gabrielle Thomas and Jenna Prandini who take on a trio of Longhorns in heat one who will be hoping to be pushed or pulled to a fast time.

The last time Thomas lineup at Mike Myers Stadium she flashed to an impressive personal best and then world-leading time of 22.17 seconds at the 2021 Texas Relays on March 27.

On Friday the 24-year-old who raced two other times over the distance since the Austin performance will be aiming to replicate that display against another strong field that includes two other sprinters currently ranked in the top 10 for the half-lap this season.

Fellow American Jenna Prandini, who owns a season-best 22.43 seconds, done when finishing second to Thomas at the Texas Relays and she too will be aiming to improve on that performance on Friday. Prandini is coming off a sightly wind-aided 22.29 performance to win at the Miramar Invitational on April 10.

Joining the field in the first heat are Texas star sprinters Kynnedy Flannel and Kevona Davis. Ashley Spencer, Shiann Salmon, and Jodie Williams of Great Britain will race from the second heat.

Elsewhere, Tara Davis of Texas, the current world-leader, will lineup in the women’s long jump, along with Shakeela Saunders, and Texas teammate Sophia Falco. Tyrone Smith of Bermuda will start among leading jumpers on the men’s side.

Live action Friday begins at 4:00 p.m. ET with the men’s Javelin Throw Final. Live Results