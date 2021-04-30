Prandini wins 200m, Davis takes LJ at 2021 Texas invitational

AUSTIN — Jenna Prandini just missed recording a season-best with her 22.22 seconds (2.1 m/s) performance to land the women’s 200-meters after getting the better of a strong field at the 2021 Texas Invitational, hosted at the Mike A. Myers Stadium here in Austin, Texas, on Friday (30).

Prandini Got Even With Thomas

Prandini, who entered the meeting with a 2021 best time of 22.43 secs, achieved at this same track during the 2021 Texas Relays on March 27, returned a month later to improve that performance en route to also turning the tables on American compatriot Gabby Thomas, who dominated her rival the last time in Austin.

However, the performance was assisted by a slight tailwind of 2.1 m/s, which was just over the allowable 2.0 m/s reading for legal marks. The time on Friday, though, was the best time this season in any conditions for Prandini, who had recorded a time of 22.39 with the help of a 2.3 m/s when winning at the Miramar Invitational on April 10.

Finishing second in the race on Friday was Texas sophomore Kynnedy Flannel who clocked 22.52 secs, with Jodie Williams of Great Britain who took the second heat with 22.68 (2.7 m/s) finishing third overall.

American Teahna Daniels clocked 22.79 for fourth-place overall with countrywoman Thomas, who ran a personal best of 22.17 on her last outing at the Mike A. Myers Stadium, returning with a time of 22.93 for fifth-place overall on Friday.

Gregory Takes Men’s Race; Davis Wins LJ Title

Robert Gregory of TCU got the better of the men’s field by posting a personal best of 20.42 (0.1 m/s) when taking section one of the timed final event. Gregory was bettering his previous best from 20.65, set in 2020.

Home favorite Micaiah Harris of Texas ran 20.48 for second place overall with third going to Brandon Carnes in 20.49. Emmanuel Matadi of Liberia was fourth in 20.60 with E.J. Floreal, who took section two in 20.87 taking fifth overall.

Meanwhile, world-leader Tara Davis of Texas put together a strong series of jumps on her way to securing the women’s long jump title with a mark of 6.97m.

Davis, who leads the world with a personal best of 7.14m, stretched out to her winning mark of 22-10 ½ in the fourth round. The 2021 NCAA Indoor Champion also cut the sand at 6.92m, 6.85m, and 6.77m in three other highlighted efforts on the day.

Sha’Keela Saunders of USA, a finalist at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019, was second with a mark of 6.51m.

Emanuel Archibald of Guyana won the men’s long jump with a measure of 7.95m, edging Steffin McCarter of Texas who ended with 7.92m.