[Results]: Xiamen Marathon & Elite Race

Selected results from the men’s and women’s race at the Xiamen Marathon and Tuscany Camp Global Elite Race in Siena on Sunday, April 11. Erick Kiptanui won the men’s race with a personal best while countrywomen Angela Tanui also set a new personal best and world-leading time to secure the women’s title.

The race was put together to give athletes an opportunity to achieve the qualifying standards for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, later this summer. The event was co-operated by the Italian Athletics Federation, World Athletics and the Xiamen Marathon.

Tanui, the 2018 Venice Marathon winner battled through the wet conditions to collect first place in the specially-organized elite-only event women’s race after she crossed the finishing line in 2:20:08 to set an Italian all-comers’ record in the process.

Sunday’s race was the second marathon this season for Tanui who also won in Dhaka on January 10. The 28-year-old was lowering the previous world-leading mark of 2:21:11 set by Japan’s Mao Ichiyama. She also improved the Italian all-comers’ previous best time of 2:22:25, which was set by Vivian Kiplagat in Milan in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kiptanui captured the men’s race in a personal best of 2:05:47 to improve his previous best of 2:06:17, set in Dubai in 2020.

The time is the second-fastest performance on Italian soil, with Titus Ekiru’s 2:04:46 being the quickest.

Xiamen Marathon Selected Results

Men

Marathon

1 Erick Kiptanui KEN 2:05:47 PB

2 Abdi Fufa ETH 2:05:57 PB

3 Othmane El Goumri MAR 2:06:18 PB

4 Yohanes Gebregergish ERI 2:06:28 PB

5 Kebede Tulu ETH 2:06:32 PB

6 Solomon Yego KEN 2:06:41 SB

7 Abdi Kebede ETH 2:06:43 PB

8 Limenih Getachew ETH 2:06:47 PB

9 Samuel Tsegay ERI 2:06:53 PB

10 Ghirmay Ghebreslassie ERI 2:07:11 PB

11 Lucas Rotich KEN 2:07:23 SB

12 Bethwell Kipkemboi KEN 2:07:41 PB

13 Edwin Kosgei KEN 2:07:51 PB

14 Bethwel Yegon KEN 2:08:18 PB

15 Fred Musobo UGA 2:08:24 SB

16 Michael Kunyuga KEN 2:08:28 SB

17 Richard Ringer GER 2:08:49 PB

18 Fikadu Kebede ETH 2:08:53 SB

19 Fikadu Girma ETH 2:08:56 SB

20 Stanley Bett KEN 2:08:57 PB

Women

Marathon

1 Angela Tanui KEN 2:20:08 WL PB

2 Purity Changwony KEN 2:22:46 PB

3 Gebeyanesh Ayele ETH 2:23:23 PB

4 Haven Hailu ETH 2:23:52 PB

5 Antonina Kwambai KEN 2:24:20 PB

6 Delvin Meringor KEN 2:24:32 PB

7 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:25:09 SB

8 Kuftu Dadiso ETH 2:25:21 SB

9 Gerda Steyn RSA 2:25:28 PB

10 Gladys Chepkurui KEN 2:26:33 PB

11 Rosalba Chacha ECU 2:28:17 PB

12 Meseret Gola ETH 2:28:30 PB

13 Irvette van Zyl RSA 2:28:40 PB

14 Nurit Yimam ETH 2:28:51 SB

15 Daniela Torres MEX 2:28:55 PB

16 Immaculate Chemutai UGA 2:29:09 PB

17 Majida Maayouf MAR 2:29:24 PB

18 Naomi Maiyo KEN 2:30:09 PB

19 Shegae Maeregu ETH 2:30:15 PB