Tajay Gayle vs Marquise Goodwin At 2021 Miramar Invitational

World champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica and American Marquise Goodwin headline a strong men’s long jump field which is slated to battle at the 2021 Miramar Invitational which takes place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday, April 10.

You can watch the live streaming broadcast via USATF.TV – but to view the broadcast a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription is required.

Gayle, who overwhelmed his rivals with a big jump to seal the World Championships gold medal in Doha, Qatar, in 2019, will welcome the chance to face off against a strong field after the government locked down all athletic events in Jamaica last month.

The 24-yer-old has already made four appearances in the long jump this season and has a seasonal best of 8.03m, achieved in February.

Meanwhile, American Olympic hopeful Goodwin, who is returning to track and field, following his time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, will seek to build on his season opener last month.

Goodwin, competing again after being out of the sport since 2016, jumped 8.12m at the Florida International Pro Addition on March 27 in his previous appearance this season, and the 30-year-old will be hoping to get as close as possible to his personal best of 8.45m. The Olympic Games qualifying standard is 8.22m.

USA’s Mariquis Dendy, the 2016 World Indoor champion will also join the field and he will look to build on his solid performances during the indoor season.

The two-time U.S. champion made two appearances during the American Track League series in Fayetteville AR, in February – jumping 8.21m and 8.19m.

Trinidad and Tobago’s national record holder Andwuelle Wright is set to make his first appearance since his fruitful 2019 season when he posted his lifetime best mark of 8.25m and represented his country at the world championships in Doha.

Ifeanyi Otuonye of Turks and Caicos Islands, another jumper with a lifetime mark over 8-meters, will also open his season this weekend at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida.

Also making up the 2021 Miramar Invitational men’s long jump field are Charles Brown and Trumaine Jefferson of USA, as well as Bahamian Holland Martin.