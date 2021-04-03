Follow Texas vs Texas A&M Dual Live Results

Live results and real-time updates will be available for the Texas vs Texas A&M Dual track and field meeting which is taking place at the Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, April 3 in Austin, Texas. The two NCAA powerhouses are coming off impressive performances at last week’s 2021 Texas Relays. There is no live stream available for this meeting.

Aggies Stars Return For Dual

After missing the Texas Relays event last week because of COVID-19 contact tracing, several of the Texas A&M women will return to action this weekend. The Aggies women are ranked No. 6 in the latest national USTFCCCA polls, while the men’s team enters the Texas vs Texas A&M Dual meet ranked at No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns men are No. 4 in the national rankings and No. 2 in the women’s most recent polls.

The two-team battle is expected to be of high quality as the programs seek to claim state bragging rights. The action from the Mike A. Myers Stadium will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with the women’s hammer throw and the men’s discus throws. Live results and updates will be available for those interested in following the meeting at PrimeTime Timing. Live competition on the track starts at 2:00 p.m. ET with the 3000m steeplechase and concludes with the 4x400m relays at 5:20 p.m.

Among the stars returning for Texas A&M after missing last week’s meeting are Athing Mu, who will make her individual outdoor debut when she runs the women’s 1500m, as well as 400m runners Charokee Young and Syaira Richardson. Lamara Distin, the nation’s No. 2 high jumper and NCAA indoor national champion Tyra Gittens will also compete.

On the men’s side for the Aggies, Devon Achane, Devin Dixon, Bryce Deadmon, 400m hurdles duo, Moitalel Mpoke, and James Smith II lead the way.

Looking For To Texas vs Texas A&M Dual

“This is the first time we’ve been able to put our whole team on the track this outdoor season,” said A&M head Coach Pat Henry on the school’s website. “We had testing on Thursday and everybody came back negative and lots of our athletes are receiving their vaccines so that’s going to help us down the road.

“We’re taking nearly 100 athletes so we got a lot of people getting on the track.”

Meanwhile, hosts Texas will also showcase strong teams for this meeting as they seek to maintain their national status.

Headlining the list of stars on the women’s side slated to compete is Tara Davis, who is coming off an outstanding 7.14m collegiate-record long jump performance at the 2021 Texas Relays last weekend.

The Longhorns will also feature Kevona Davis, Kynnedy Flannel, Madeline Vondra, Davicia Patterson, Elena Bruckner, Stacey Ann Williams, O’Brien Wasome, Charles Brockman III and Steffin McCarter among others.