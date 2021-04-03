USATF Sprint Summit Schedule And Heat Sheets

The following is the event schedule, heat sheets and live streaming information for today’s 2021 USATF Sprint Summit meeting at Prairie View A&M. Watch the live stream on USATF.TV+ on Saturday, April 3, with the coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT / 12:30 p.m. ET. For more information on how to watch the live stream visit our page here.

When Does USATF Sprint Summit Starts?

The day’s coverage will start with the women’s hammer throw and will continue throughout the day. At the conclusion of the women’s hammer throw competition, the live stream will resume for the start of the running events, which get going at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s 2021 USATF Sprint Summit in Prairie View, is the opening meet on the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Series calendar and you will be able to watch all the meetings in series throughout the track and field season.

Several professional athletes are slated to open their Olympic season this weekend at the Texas meeting, with the likes of Gabby Thomas, Dalilah Muhammad, Jessica Beard, Cameron Burrell, and Andrew Hudson among the stars scheduled to feature.

USATF Sprint Summit – Prairie View University – Saturday, April 3rd

TIME SCHEDULE

*All times Central Time; Subject To Change