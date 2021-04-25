Video: Bromell Wins 2021 USATF Grand Prix 100m

Watch the video highlights of American Trayvon Bromell winning the men’s 100 meters at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays on Saturday, April 24. The meeting, part of the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series, and was the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold standard level event of the 2021 season.

Bromell used a rocket start to get a big jump on the rest of the field and then held on to his advantage in the closing meters to win the race comfortably in 10.01 seconds behind a -0.2 m/s headwind. It was the first 100m of the season for the 2015 World Championships bronze medalist.

The 2016 world indoor champion spoke about his performance and indeed his comeback from a bad injury a few seasons ago.

Bromell Continues To Voice His Faith

“I feel like I started good. [I] just tried to block out the weather and just stay focus throughout the race,” Bromell told NBCSN after the race.

Commenting on his emphatic reaction as he crossed the finishing line, Bromell added: “I was just happy. What I feel like I want to present to the world is how powerful Christ is.

“I feel like what I am doing here is not even about the times, it’s about the story behind it and I feel like that statement was made. It was all God.”

Meanwhile, world 200m champion Noah Lyles of the USA, as expected, finished the race strongly and managed to cut into the huge lead built by Bromell, but the deficit was too much to overhaul in the end.

Lyles, who will target a 100/200 sprint double at the U.S. Olympic Trials later this year, crossed the finishing line second on Saturday in 10.17. Liberian sprinter and national record holder Emmanuel Matadi raced home for third in 10.19.

Mike Rodgers finished fourth with 10.24 with Nigerian Divine Oduduru taking fifth in 10.25.